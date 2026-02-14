These chain fish sandwiches are massive and loaded.

Whether it is Lent or you simply appreciate a big and delicious fish sandwich on any given day, your options are relatively limited. While chicken sandwiches and hamburgers are available at nearly every fast-food restaurant, with multiple options, not every place has a fish sandwich on the menu. If you want to order a big and delicious fresh catch between two buns, you are in luck. Here are 6 chain restaurants with the biggest fish sandwiches.

Whataburger Whatacatch

The Whataburger Whatacatch is usually available from early March through the end of April. It features a “perfectly crispy, wild-caught Alaskan pollock fillet coated in seasoned panko breadcrumbs, topped with fresh lettuce, juicy tomato and tangy tartar sauce, all nestled in a soft bun.” Diners love it. “The new whatacatch is really good! Bigger and flakier than it used to be and the breading is nicer. I’ve had it 4 times since January,” one Redditor wrote. “I surprised myself by really liking it. It’s almost Luby’s square fish level. I’ve gotten the meal twice in the past two weeks and been happy both times,” another said.

Wendy’s Crispy Panko Fish

Wendy’s Crispy Panko is a “game changer,” according to one of our reviewers, who noted that “there’s so much to love” about the sandwich, including “excellent dill-speckled tartar sauce that tasted like fresh herbs, fat half-sour pickle chips, enough melted cheese, and a toasted-on-the-outside but steamy-on-the-inside sweet premium bun that held its photo-ready form.”

Culver’s North Atlantic Cod

Culver’s is famous for ButterBurgers, but their Culver’s North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is the freshest catch in fast food land. The fish, caught in the North Atlantic, is hand-cut, battered, and cooked to order, then topped with a Culver’s family recipe tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and Wisconsin Cheddar, and served on a lightly buttered, toasted hoagie roll. Our reviewer calls it “ingenious.”

Popeyes Flounder Sandwich

Popeye’s uses real fish for their Flounder Fish Sandwich, “responsibly sourced, wild caught fish,” the chain told TODAY. “Our sourcing follows NOAA standards and goes through regulations to ensure we maintain the species. The population levels of our fish are above normal, and we don’t anticipate running into any inventory issues.” Our reviewer maintains “the size and obviously fresh and real flounder cuts are big pluses,” but it’s their ‘hand-battered then hand-breaded’ technique that “makes this sandwich another winner.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dairy Queen Wild Alaskan Fish

Dairy Queen’s Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich. Is big and delicious. “Always quite the catch, the Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich features crispy wild-caught Alaskan pollock that is lightly coated to deliver a pleasingly crunchy outside with a tender inside,” the company says on its website. “Along with the crispy Alaskan Pollock, the Wild Alaskan Fish Sandwich features fresh lettuce and tangy tartar sauce on a toasted bun. This is a catch that’s sure to hook any fish sandwich connoisseur.”

Burger King Big Fish

Burger King’s Big Fish sandwich is made with wild “white Alaskan Pollock with crispy panko breading, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce and crunchy pickles on a toasted potato bun,” BK says. “Wild Alaska Pollock is one of the most consumed fish in the U.S. Mild in flavor, and firm but tender texture of this snowy whitefish has won many fans. It’s naturally fresh-tasting, direct from the pristine icy waters of Alaska — only fish caught there can be labeled as Wild Alaska Pollock,” Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers, the supplier says.