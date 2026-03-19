7 Best Fried Fish Sandwiches at Sit-Down Chain Restaurants

These sit-down restaurant chains serve the best crispy fish sandwiches.

It’s definitely fish and seafood season right now, and diners can’t get enough of all the crispy, crunchy, flaky fish sandwiches on menus in March. Usually made from a battered deep-fried white fish like cod, pollock, or haddock, these delicious sandwiches make a very nice alternative to burgers and chicken when you want something lighter and—depending on the sauce—tangy. Here are seven of the best fried fish sandwiches at a sit-down restaurant chain.

Legal Sea Foods

The Crispy Fish Sandwich at Legal Sea Foods is made with North Atlantic wild-caught whitefish, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and tartar sauce. There’s also the Legal Lobster Roll served with warm butter-poached or traditional with lemon mayo, and the Tuna Melt: Olive oil poached tuna, herb spread, American cheese, marble rye, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.

Ocean Prime

Ocean Prime has a delicious Fried Fish Sandwich with Jalapeno Cabbage Slaw, Tartar Sauce, and Toasted Brioche on the lunch menu. This sandwich is served with your choice of fries, house salad or cup of French onion soup for a filling meal that won’t leave you feeling sluggish. Crab-lovers should try the Maryland Crab Melt, made with Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Arugula, Tomato, and Tartar Sauce.

Culver’s

Culver’s famous North Atlantic Cod Sandwich is a fan-favorite menu item available year-round. Made from a hand-cut, hand-battered fillet of deep-fried Atlantic cod with lettuce, cheddar, and Culver’s in-house tartar sauce, this sandwich is a must-try. The North Atlantic Cod Dinner is also a great option.

Red Robin

Red Robin guests who want something other than the usual burger or chicken offerings will love the Crispy Fish Sandwich. Made from hand-battered crispy white fish with tartar sauce, pickles and shredded cabbage on a brioche bun, this item comes with your choice of side. The chain also offers several salmon options and a fish & chips plate for seafood-lovers to enjoy.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has a Deluxe Crispy Fish Sandwich that is simple and delicious: A beer-battered 4 oz filet of flounder on a toasted bun with tartar sauce, American cheese, lettuce, and pickle. Hungry guests can opt for the combo with fries and a drink.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s Fish Sandwich is made from crispy fried Alaskan Pollock with pickles and tartar sauce in a soft bun. The chain also has tasty fish tacos and fish wraps for those who want something a little different from the usual fish sandwich.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill has an Off the Hook Fish Sandwich on the menu that is perfect for lunch: This menu item is made with blackened, grilled, or fried white fish on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, and signature sauce, and served with French fries.