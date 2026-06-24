5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Flounder Dinners, According to Diners

Diners share the top seafood spots for crispy, flaky, and delicious flounder meals.

Flounder is not as common as cod or pollock, but if you haven’t tried it, you’re missing out. This mild, delicate whitefish is perfect for breading and deep-frying, resulting in a flaky interior and crunchy exterior. Ideal for fish sandwiches and platters, flounder is a delicious option when you’re bored of the usual fried fish offerings at restaurants and want something a little different. When served with sides like fries, salad, coleslaw, hushpuppies and more, you have an excellent meal: Here are five chains with the best fried flounder dinners, according to diners.

Red Lobster

Red Lobster‘s Wild-Caught Crunch-Fried Flounder is a hearty meal served with two sides. “This was my lunch, $18 not bad!” one diner said, sharing a picture of their meal on Facebook. “Flounder, popcorn shrimp and scampi – mashed it was delish and plentiful!”

Carolina Fish Fry

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The Carolina Fish Fry chain has a Fried Flounder Fillet Basket on the menu diners love. “I had the flounder and shrimp with hush puppies, sweet potato fries and slaw,” one fan shared. “I am a shrimp lover but I must say the flounder was the best thing on my plate today.”

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

Diners at Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe can enjoy the Fried Flounder Etouffee plate, with delicious flaky flounder served in a rich dark roux sauce with dirty rice. “I had such a great experience at Razoo’s! The food was delicious and came out fast, but what really stood out was the amazing service,” one fan said.

Hook & Reel

The Fried Flounder basket at Hook & Reel comes with regular, Cajun, or sweet potato fries. “This is a cool seafood restaurant. Even though I didn’t have a seafood boil which they are known for. I had a flounder sandwich with waffle fries. Excellent!!!” one diner said.

Harbor Inn Seafood

Harbor Inn Seafood has a Fried Flounder & Baby Shrimp Friday Special, plus a week-long Fried Flounder Seafood meal. “I had the platter special (fried flounder, shrimp, clam strips, and a deviled crab). Egads what a bunch of food!!! So good and I took enough home to be stuffed again the next day,” one diner raved.=