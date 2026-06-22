5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Seafood Dinner Specials, According to Diners

These popular dining spots offer top-rated, budget-friendly fried fish deals.

Many restaurants offer excellent fried seafood dinner specials, especially on Fridays where diners traditionally feast on their favorite fried fish with sides like french fries, coleslaw, and more. These restaurants usually order generous portions of food for reasonable prices, from all-you-can-eat deals to make-your-own combos. If you’re in the mood for great seafood and all the sides, here are five chains diners love.

Pacific Catch

The Feel Good 5 special at Pacific Catch is available all day for guests to pick five delicious health-conscious, sustainably sourced dishes under $20. The happy hour menu is also excellent. “The food was absolutely delicious, fresh, flavorful, and perfectly cooked. The atmosphere was great, and the service was friendly and attentive,” one diner said.

McCormick & Schmick’s

McCormick & Schmick’s has an excellent happy hour menu, with items like cheeseburgers and Fish Tacos Al Pastor Style. “These are literally some of the best fish tacos I’ve ever eaten. I guess you would expect this from a fish place but I didn’t. They come with guacamole and a corn salsa. I could only eat one of them because they are so large. What a great deal!” one guest raved.

Black Bear Diner

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Black Bear Diner customers love the chain’s all-you-can-eat Fish Fry, every Friday night from 4 p.m. until close. “We have been for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They have a large menu so there is always something for everyone. Don’t miss out on the friday night AYCE fish & chips. Such a great deal,” one fan shared.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has several different daily specials, including the Friday Fish Fry where diners can feast on a large portion of fish and chips with sides. “Out fish was fried just right, coleslaw and carrots were done to perfection and cornbread and biscuits were great,” one diner said.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is offering diners a BOGO platter in honor of Father’s Day. “The batter is the key. It’s actually crispy and snaps when you bite it, not that soggy carpet some places wrap around a piece of fish. The fish flakes, nothing’s greasy, and it eats the way fried fish is supposed to,” one fan said.