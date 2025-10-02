Jalapeño poppers were one of the most popular appetizers of the 1980s and 1990s. However, over the past few decades, demand for the stuffed pepper dish has waned, and it has become harder to find. Some sit-down and fast-food chain restaurants still serve the spicy app in various forms with creative names. Here are 7 restaurant chains with the best fried jalapeño poppers.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In’s fried cheddar-stuffed jalapeño poppers are a fan favorite. Dubbed, Ched ‘R’ Peppers with 710 calories, the breaded jalapeno peppers are filled with melty cheddar cheese, “fried until crispy,” and served with a sauce of your choice. “Sonic jalapeno poppers are really the best, no sarcasm from me,” writes a Redditor.

Arby’s

Arby’s serves crispy jalapeño bites filled with melty cream cheese. According to diners, it’s the dipping sauce that makes it perfect. “Dude their bronco berry sauce is insanely good,” one Redditor writes. “The contrast of the spicy jalapeño, rich cheese, and sweet bronco sauce is a mouth watering experience,” another elaborates.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box delivers classic fast-food poppers with a crunchy breading. “The best thing they make. Been eating them for like 20 years. That cheddar stuffing is like crack and doesn’t chop up the jalapeño,” writes a Redditor.

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays serves bar-food staples, and at one time, its menu featured golden-fried jalapeño poppers. However, they have since been removed. Luckily, if you have a craving, you can still get them frozen in a box at your local grocery store.

Carl’s Jr.

Jalapeno POPPERS® Bites at Carl’s Junior are a fan favorite. The “crispy, breaded cheddar cheese & jalapeño bites” are served with a side of Buttermilk Ranch dipping sauce. According to one Redditor who eats them for breakfast, “they’re great.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Church’s

Jalapeno Bombers, “crunchy, then soft and silky, filled with jalapeno bits and creamy cheddar cheese,” are a popular order at Church’s. “More than a spicy explosion, they are an explosion of texture and flavors,” according to the chicken chain that offers them in 5, 10, and 20-piece orders. At one point, Church’s offered a wrap with chicken tenders and the bombers.

Cheesecake Factory

While Cheesecake Factory doesn’t have jalapeno poppers on its extensive menu, it recently added Chicken & Jalapeno Fritters. The menu description reads, “Lightly Battered and Fried Crisp with Fire-Roasted Chiles, Cheddar Cheese and Green Onion. ” One blogger calls the dish the “chef’s kiss.”