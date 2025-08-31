I have a confession to make: Sometimes I choose a restaurant based on the appetizer and not the entree. In fact, my dream meal is going out to eat with a few people, ordering a bunch of apps for the table, and getting to taste everything. Some chains are better than others when it comes to appetizers. Here are 7 restaurant chains with the best appetizer menus.

The Cheesecake Factory

If you aren’t sure whether you feel like Asian, Indian, or Italian appetizers, head over to The Cheesecake Factory. The upscale chain has one of the most extensive menus, especially regarding app offerings. Some of the most popular include Tex-Mex Eggrolls, Thai Lettuce Wraps, and Fried Macaroni and Cheese.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is known for huge portions of steak and other meat. But the chain offers a variety of appetizers, including the signature Cactus Blossom, Fried Pickles, Rattlesnake Bites, Tater Skins, Boneless Buffalo Wings, Cheese Fries, Killer Ribs, and Grilled Shrimp. A Combo Appetizer featuring a selection of popular items is also available.

Outback Steakhouse

While the main entree at Outback Steakhouse is generally steak, many patrons visit the Aussie-inspired restaurant for the apps. The most popular is also the restaurant’s most iconic dish: The Bloomin’ Onion.

Chili’s

Our reviewer, Ronnie Koenig, tested out apps at a bunch of chains, including Chili’s, where they ordered a popular app, the Triple Dipper. This customizable trio typically featuring favorites like fried mozzarella, Southwestern egg rolls, and Big Mouth Bites.

P.F. Chang’s

If you are craving Asian, head over to P.F. Chang’s for some delicious apps. The chicken lettuce wraps are one of the most popular on the menu, a fun and delicious option as you get to customize your wrap with garlic, ginger, hoisin sauce, and green onions. I also love the potstickers, so delicious they are sold in the freezer section of the grocery store.

Olive Garden

If you are craving Italian apps, Olive Garden is a no-brainer. From deep fried ravioli to deep-fried lasagne, you can’t go wrong. You can also just order dipping sauces to go along with the chain’s trademark free unlimited breadsticks. Or, OG mozzarella sticks are always a crowd pleaser.

Houston’s and Hillstone

While the Houston’s and Hillstone app menus aren’t super extensive, if you regularly dine at one of the upscale chain restaurants you are well aware that the trademark spinach artichoke dip is not to be skipped. I have been ordering this app for over half my life, and it never disappoints or gets old. Dipping those perfectly salty tortilla chips into a bowl of gooey cheese, spinach, and artichoke chunks is basically heaven on earth.