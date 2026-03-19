5 Seafood Spots With Bigger Fried Shrimp Baskets Than Anywhere Else

These seafood chains serve generous and hearty portions of crispy fried shrimp.

Shrimp baskets are the ultimate casual seafood snack or meal. These addictive little bites are perfect for pairing with cold drinks in a relaxed atmosphere, whether at a beachside shack or nationwide chain. Made with deep-fried battered shrimp and served with sides like coleslaw and fries, these baskets need to be generous, hearty, and delicious—and several chains get it right. Here are five seafood spots with huge shrimp baskets perfect for sharing.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s diners can enjoy one (or two!) orders of the 15 pc Battered Shrimp Share, which is fifteen pieces of hand-battered shrimps fried to a golden perfection. The seafood chain also has the Fish & Shrimp Family Feast: Mix and match eight pieces of either Alaska pollock or all-white meat chicken, paired with twelve shrimp, two family-sized sides and eight hushpuppies, making it a perfect feast for 3-4 adults.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shrimp Basket

The Shrimp Basket chain has signature hand-breaded baskets served with southern slaw, two hushpuppies, corn fritter, and french fries. Guests can choose from the generous Gulf Popcorn Shrimp Basket, Gulf Tail-on Shrimp Basket, Coconut Shrimp Basket, and more. “I love the atmosphere and the food is great and reasonably priced. I had the coconut shrimp basket, and it was superb,” one diner said.

Culver’s

Culver’s has a fan-favorite Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp Dinner, made with lightly breaded shrimp served with a special recipe cocktail sauce, a lemon wedge, and two classic sides for a big, hearty meal. “I don’t get them often enough. They’re crunchy and delicious. But then again, they have cod as another choice and that’s hard to walk away from,” one diner said.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. can choose shrimp options like Dumb Luck Coconut Shrimp (Fries, Coleslaw, Cajun Marmalade) and Forrest’s Seafood Feast (Fish & Chips, Fried Shrimp, Seafood Hush Pups, Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce, Remoulade Sauce, Cocktail Sauce). Diners can’t go wrong with either.

Captain D’s

Captain D’s has plenty of delicious fried shrimp options on the menu, like the Ultimate Seafood Platter with Crispy Crunchy Shrimp: Four new Crispy Crunchy Shrimp, two Batter Dipped Fish fillets, Popcorn Shrimp, and two Stuffed Crab Shells. Served with your choice of two classic sides and hush puppies.