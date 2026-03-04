5 Best Frozen Angus Beef Burger Patties With No Fillers

These frozen Angus patties skip fillers and deliver real beef flavor.

Are you craving a big, juicy burger but want to avoid all the junk? There are lots of great options in the freezer section of your local grocery store. While some frozen burger patties are loaded with fillers and ingredients you can’t pronounce, there are others that are basically just ground meat and seasoning. What are the best frozen burgers to buy? Here are the 7 best Angus beef burger patties with no fillers.

Omaha Steaks Angus Burger Patties

Omaha Steaks all-beef premium burgers have been considered a culinary luxury for decades. Omaha Steaks Angus Burger Patties are delicious, per shoppers. “For a frozen burger they’re quite good. I’ve found that the best ones are the regular Omaha Steaks Burgers, not the more expensive ones they offer,” writes a Redditor.

ButcherBox Angus Burger Patties

ButcherBox Burgers are delivered frozen and made from 100% grass-fed Angus beef, with an 80% meat-to-20 % fat ratio. “These are the best burgers I have ordered online from any source. I’m so happy they are grassfed since it is better for the cattle, better for the environment and better for people to eat. Great quality burgers,” writes an HSN shopper.

Bubba Burger Angus Beef Chuck Burger Patties

Bubba Burger Angus Beef Chuck Burger Patties are not cheap, but according to shoppers, they are worth every cent. “I’ve seen these around but never tried them. I had a craving for burgers so I decided to try these. They couldn’t be easier to make. I just made my first one and I just put it in the skillet on medium for like 10 minutes total. Perfect. It tastes great. No problems fitting on the bun, no aftertaste, seasoning was fine (but I’m midwestern so I don’t usually use a ton of extra seasoning). They even have almost a char,” writes a shopper. “I bought these in a pinch for a big party. I would never buy a frozen hamburger but I took someone’s recommendation. I have to say they were very good and they didn’t shrink when we barbecued them they covered the whole roll they were tasty and I would definitely buy again,” adds another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Don Lee Farms Angus Burgers

Don Lee Farms Flame Grilled Angus Choice Beef Patties are a Sam’s Club favorite. Shoppers call it an “indoor hamburger with an outdoor taste” in raving reviews. “Eating these patties was like eating a hamburger at an outdoor cookout. The patties did not disappoint. The flame grilled taste and the size of the patties were on point. Everyone enjoyed the taste and asked where did the patties come from. Since then several people have purchased and prepared with no regrets,” one writes. “!I was pleasantly surprised. My husband just threw them in the basket like most men do! I didn’t even know he got them til we were at check out. We had them for dinner and they were so tasty!! I would recommend them to all of my friends and family,” another adds.

Meat District SHAQ 100% Angus Half Pound Beef Patties

Meat District SHAQ 100% Angus Half Pound Beef Patties, sold at Walmart, are made with 100 percent Angus beef, and shoppers claim they are the GOAT of burgers. “I smoke and grill all week long. I’ve tried every frozen burger and these are INCREDIBLE!!! My husband and I are big into burgers so we were hoping for something finally good. We were tired of the cheap frozen bubba burgers people have made at bbqs. These are smoky. They’re JUICY! They don’t shrink down and they have the meatiest flavor. We are legit eating them for leftovers and we rarely do that unless we are making truffle burgers. RUN to get these,” one writes.