5 Best Frozen Appetizers in Grocery Stores This Year

Shoppers say these frozen appetizers are crispy, cheesy, and taste like restaurant favorites.

Having apps loaded and ready to go in the freezer can come in handy. Whether you’re having friends over on Sunday for football or you just like to have things on hand for when the kids run through the door after school, there are plenty of frozen appetizers that you can make on the fly that taste delicious. Here are five options that grocery shoppers say taste great.

Totino’s Pizza Rolls, Pepperoni Flavored

Totino’s Pizza Rolls, Pepperoni Flavored, are a favorite with shoppers, consistently getting great reviews. “These have been a staple in my house (in moderation) for years. Back then as kids, the only option was to microwave them, but as an adult I prefer to air fry them,” a reviewer said. “They come out crispy on the outside and warm and gooey in the middle. Great for football Sundays, birthday parties or at home as a snack/meal.”

Wegmans Frozen Mozzarella Sticks

Wegmans has great options, even when it comes to their freezer meals and apps. The Wegmans Frozen Mozzarella Sticks go over well with shoppers. “Wegman’s mozzarella sticks with Lidia’s jarred marinara sauce,” a reviewer said on a thread about delicious frozen appetizers. “Points if you find the spicy one.”

Frozen Jalapeno Cream Cheese Wontons

The Frozen Jalapeno Cream Cheese Wontons are the right amount of savory heat, obtaining positive feedback from reviewers. “Delicious,” a reviewer said. “The chili sauce included is amazing. Plus you can air fry them.” Another stated, “love these, such a delicious and quick bite to have. Can’t get enough of them. They have just the right amount of heat and cream cheese to it and if you would like to add a touch of sweetness to it- it comes with a sauce too!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Soules Kitchen Southern Style Chicken Breast Bites

The Soules Kitchen Southern Style Chicken Breast Bites stand up against fast food favorites. “Walmart has “southern style chicken bites” that are a Chick-fil-A dupe,” a reviewer said on Reddit. “Best tasty bites I’ve had in a long time,” a shopper said. “The chicken bites are [lightly] coated and perfectly seasoned. And not greasy like some are. Will definitely purchase [it] again. [I] highly recommend. [They’re] delicious.”

TGI Fridays Loaded Bacon and Cheddar Potato Skins

The TGI Fridays Loaded Bacon and Cheddar Potato Skins are cheesy and tasty. “My favorite go to appetizers,” a shopper said. “They are always so good cheesy goodness🤣🤣 Quick and simple cooking instructions A hit for the whole family!!!! Great deal for the price.” Another review said, “TGI Fridays Potato Skins are so good! Crispy, cheesy, and full of flavor. They taste just like the ones from the restaurant—perfect for a quick snack or game night.”