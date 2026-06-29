5 Best Frozen Fish-and-Chips Meals, According to Shoppers

Skip the restaurant and make a crispy meal at home with these top frozen fish brands.

Making homemade fish and chips has never been easier, with so many great battered and breaded fish options in the freezer aisle for shoppers to choose from. These frozen items are easily heated up in the oven and air fryer, and once you pair them with options like ketchup and tartar, you have an excellent meal all ready to go. Don’t forget the fries—I am currently obsessed with the Roots Farm Fresh potato wedges which go perfectly with the crispy fish. So which frozen fish is best for homemade fish and chips? Here are five options shoppers love.

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Cod

Actual cod can be hard to find, which is one reason Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Cod is such a treat. “Delicious cod. Crisps up very nicely in the oven. Great quick meal,” one Sprouts shopper said.

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish is made with whole filets of wild-caught Alaskan pollock. “I am not a frozen fish person, however, these are a STAPLE for quick fish tacos or a summer meal! Golden, crispy, the fish doesn’t taste weird, AND they are filling!” one fan said.

Van de Kamp’s Crispy Battered Fish Fillets

Van de Kamp’s Crispy Battered Fish Fillets make a great quick lunch or dinner. “This is the next best thing to Long John Silvers!” one shopper said. “I prefer whole fish fillets instead of minced fish, the fillets are very tender and the batter has a nice crunch.”

Gorton’s Parmesan Crusted 100% Whole Fish Fillets

Gorton’s Parmesan Crusted Fish 100% Whole Fish Fillets are a flavorful option for those who want a different spin on fish and chips. “I am usually pretty skeptical of frozen fish, but these Gorton’s Parmesan Crusted Fish Fillets actually taste like something you’d order at a restaurant,” one shopper said. “The parmesan crust adds a really nice savory crunch that isn’t too heavy, and the fact that they use 100% whole fillets—not that minced stuff—makes a huge difference in the texture.”

Sprouts Battered Gluten Free Taco Cut Cod

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Sprouts Battered Gluten Free Taco Cut Cod is not just great for tacos, but also perfect for fish and chips. “Tastes good and crunchy,” one diner said.