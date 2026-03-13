5 Best Frozen Battered Halibut Brands, According to Shoppers

These shopper-approved frozen halibut brands are perfect for easy fish tacos and classic fish and chips.

Battered halibut is a fish and chips classic seafood option, with the crispy-breaded tender, flakey, mild halibut perfect for making sandwiches, wraps, tacos, and more. This mild, sweet-tasting fish is wildly popular for being versatile and adaptable to any taste/flavor preference. While not as common as cod and pollock, it’s a thoroughly delicious option to try. Here are five of the best frozen battered halibut brands you need to keep in the freezer at all times.

Trader Joe’s Battered Halibut

Trader Joe’s Battered Halibut is crunchy on the outside and flakey on the inside, with a mild, sweet taste. “Yall! This beer battered halibut from Trader Joe’s is excellent!!! I picked up the tartar sauce, and it’s fantastic for a pre-made tartar sauce. I’m so excited to make fish tacos with these!!” one shopper said.

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Halibut

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Halibut makes absolutely delicious fish and chips, fans say. “My son said this halibut was better than chocolate,” one Sprouts shopper shared. “I have to agree. You can even eat them without a dipping sauce. So so good. Won’t eat anything else ever again.”

Sprouts Breaded Gluten Free Halibut

Sprouts Breaded Halibut is a nice gluten-free option that heats up quickly in the air fryer. “They are decently crispy, but still have a hint of that telltale gluten free chewiness in the batter,” one shopper shared. “The flavor is good, reminds me a little of Long John Silver’s, but not nearly as greasy and a milder flavor.”

Aqua Star Crispy Battered Halibut

Aqua Star Crispy Battered Halibut is made from wild caught Canadian halibut fillets frozen at sea to lock in freshness. “We hand-cut each fillet, then dip in a light and bubbly batter for a mouthwatering crunch,” the brand says. Shoppers can also get the wild breaded cod and wild Alaskan Sole to mix it up.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

FishEx Pubhouse Battered Halibut Fillet

The Pubhouse Battered Halibut Fillet is a FishEx customer favorite: Quick & easy to prepare; simply deep-fry from frozen (or you can spritz it with oil, and bake), the brand says. “Pair with french fries, and experience ‘pub-style’ fish-n-chips, which you might find in any ‘chippy’ throughout the United Kingdom.”