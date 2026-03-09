7 Best Frozen Breaded Fish Brands Made With 100% Real Fillets

These top-rated frozen fish brands use real whole fillets for better taste and texture.

Frozen breaded fish options made from real fillets are a must-have for quick, easy, protein-packed meals with almost no work involved. If you have an oven or air fryer, frozen fish is a convenient and versatile item for making sandwiches, wraps, platters and more. The consistency of real fillets vs minced, processed fish products is so much nicer and tastier, and luckily there are several options available for shoppers who want the real deal. Here are seven of the best frozen breaded fish brands made with real fillets.

Trident Seafoods® Beer Battered Alaska Cod

Costco shoppers love the taste and quality of Trident Seafoods® Beer Battered Alaska Cod, which is made from real fillets of wild-caught cod. “LOVE these Beer Battered Cod! Found them at Costco and was hooked! A quick and easy meal with fries out of the air fryer for Fish & Chips!” one fan said.

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish is made from real whole fillets of wild caught Alaska Pollock, not minced fish. Shoppers rave about the mild, sweet taste of the fish, saying it’s one of the best options you can get. “What caught my eye on the packaging was ‘Not Minced’. Oh My gosh! What a difference. The fish was light and flaky, with an amazing taste! Just the right amount of batter!” one fan said.

Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets

Walmart shoppers love the Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets, which are made from whole fillets of pollock. Shoppers say they rival brand-name options when it comes to quality and taste. “They are not too fishy, so they must be frozen fairly fresh. These filets are every bit as good as more expensive brands out in the frozen aisle,” one shared.

Member’s Mark Battered Cod Fillets

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets are another excellent, fan-favorite frozen option made from real hand-cut cod fillets. “I’ve tried many brands of frozen fish, and by far this one is our favorite,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “There’s more fish to each one. Other brands are much smaller fish after they shrink from frying.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Cod

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Cod is made from real wild-caught cod, perfect for fish tacos and fish & chips plates. This is another gluten-free option shoppers love, even though some say the pieces could be bigger. “Love having this gluten free option for a quick fish and chips meal. Pieces could be a little bigger though so there was less batter. These are almost like fish nuggets, but still good,” one Sprouts shopper said.

Fishin’ Parmesan Encrusted Tilapia Fillets

Fishin’ Parmesan Encrusted Tilapia Fillets are a flavorful option made with whole filets of tilapia. “These fillets have a delicate texture with a natural moderate taste that is vividly enhanced with the inclusion of the parmesan cheese,” the brand says, advising customers to “add some dill, thyme, and salt seasoning to take the already delectable flavor up a notch and serve with a refreshing side salad and garlic bread.”

Hook Line and Savor

Hook Line and Savor Wild Caught Everything Crusted Cod is a fantastic gluten-free option, made with real fillets of cod. “I am pescatarian so I’m always looking for some kind of seafood,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “I rarely buy frozen food as I usually cook and eat fresh seafood. But I decided to try this because the packaging looked good. I baked it and it came out crispy and delicious!”