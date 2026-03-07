4 Best Frozen Beef Burritos, According to Chefs

A professional chef shares the four best frozen beef burritos to buy.

After a busy day, sometimes you just don’t want to cook–the thought of even deciding is overwhelming, but a tasty frozen burrito removes the decision fatigue. They’re usually not as good as a fresh burrito from a taqueria, but for speed and ease, they hit the spot. That said, there are a few brands that stand out and Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, shares which ones are the best.

Tina’s Beef and Bean Burrito

Tina’s Beef and Bean Burritos are made with baked-from-scratch flour tortillas and a flavorful beef and farm-grown pinto bean filling. They’re a go-to for Chef Corrie.

“You can’t beat the value,” he says. Tina’s Beef and Bean Burritos are cheap–usually $1 or less, convenient, and provide straightforward comfort food that hits the spot when you want a quick bite.”

Red’s Steak and Cheddar Burrito

Red’s Steak and Cheddar Burritos are packed with 15 grams of protein and premium ingredients that Chef Corrie loves.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“This one really tastes fantastic, like actual ingredients that have been cooked the right way,” he says. “The combination of steak and cheddar is tasty and filling. The only problem is that it blows up in the microwave. Cleanup is a real project. It also tastes more like an open-faced sandwich than a burrito. But the taste is so amazing that it doesn’t really matter. Not quite.”

El Monterey Shredded Steak and Cheese Burrito

The Monterey Shredded Steak and Cheese Burrito is as good as you can get for a packaged burrito. It’s well seasoned, doesn’t skimp on the meat and heats up nicely in the microwave. “The shredded steak has a nice flavor and genuinely tastes like beef,” says Chef Corrie. He adds, “It heats up evenly, so you won’t find any cold spots like you might with other options.”

“It’s dependable, trustworthy, and a trusty go-to for your freezer.”

Great Value Beef and Bean Burrito

The Great Value Beef and Bean Burritos are Walmart’s store-brand option, and an eight-pack costs just $4.12 — making them an especially budget-friendly choice for stocking the freezer.

“Shoppers love these burritos not just for the price, but the quality,” says Chef Corrie. “While it might not wow you, the Great Value Beef and Bean Burritos are a pleasant surprise. They make an ideal quick snack and with a little hot sauce, they’re a good basic frozen burrito that deserves freezer space.”