5 Fast-Food Chains Fans Say Have the Best Steak Breakfast Burritos

Fans say these fast-food chains serve steak breakfast burritos that are hearty and filling.

Fast-food steak is usually an anomaly—no one is going through the McDonald’s drive-thru to get a ribeye. But a breakfast steak burrito is a whole other beast. Filled with meat, cheese, and eggs, this is one of those protein-packed breakfasts that will keep you going until lunchtime if not an early dinner. If you’re craving something extra-hearty to start the day, there are some restaurants where the steak burritos are so good diners rave about them. Here are five chains where the steak breakfast burritos are the best you can get.

Del Taco

Del Taco‘s Breakfast Burrito is made with scrambled eggs, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, zesty red sauce, and choice of egg & cheese, crispy bacon or freshly grilled carne asada steak, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. “If you liked the breakfast toasted wrap, you can ask them to ‘toast’ or ‘grill’ your breakfast burrito and it makes it nice and toasty and firm like the BTW use to be!” one fan suggested.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s fan-favorite Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito Steak is a grilled flour tortilla filled with grilled, marinated steak, seasoned potatoes, fluffy cage-free eggs, diced tomatoes, and a blend of mozzarella, pepperjack, and cheddar cheeses. “If you want a burrito I vote the Steak Grande Burrito,” one fan said.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr.‘s Steak and Egg Burrito is made with charbroiled steak, scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, and fresh salsa wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. “I had a burrito at Carl’s jr when I was traveling in Colorado and it was so good. Had like a smokey flavor to it. I wish they had Carl jr where I live,” one fan said.

Wawa

Wawa's Beef Steak Burrito is a hit with fans. "I've lived in Delaware most of my life and enjoy a Wawa breakfast once or twice a week. The breakfast burritos are delicious and you can customize them," one diner said. "I think Wawa has the best breakfast burritos. The steak burrito is the GOAT," another raved.

Roberto’s Taco Shop

Roberto’s Taco Shop is a West Coast chain with a Carne Asada Breakfast Burrito made with carne asada, potato, eggs, steak, and cheddar cheese. “They have the best burritos and breakfast burritos. I really love this taco shop. The food is very authentic,” one diner said. “The breakfast burritos are huge, 2 can eat 1 burrito. Lots to choose from. Go hungry!!” another commented.