5 Best Frozen Chicken Pot Pies

These frozen chicken pot pies are packed with tender chicken, veggies, and rich gravy shoppers love.

There is nothing like a hot, savory chicken pot pie on a cold winter’s day, but you don’t have to spend hours putting one together from scratch. Many frozen brands have excellent pies you can have from freezer to table in an hour or less, making mealtimes a breeze. Not all chicken pot pies are created equal—you want one that is packed with good quality chicken and vegetables, with a perfectly seasoned gravy, and above all delicious. Here are five of the best frozen chicken pot pies that should always be in your freezer.

Wild Fork

Wild Fork‘s fan-favorite Chicken Pot Pie is delicious and made with real ingredients. “Our Chicken Pot Pie features a flaky, all-butter crust atop tender sous vide white meat chicken and chunky vegetables in a creamy gravy. With lower sodium per serving than other store-bought options, It’s made without artificial flavors, coloring, phosphates or MSG,” the brand says. One customer recommended putting it in the air fryer to halve the cooking time.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mrs Budd’s

Mrs Budd’s Chicken Pie is a fantastic frozen pie that comes in three different varieties (White Meat with Peas & Carrots/Broccoli, Carrots & Pearl Onions/White & Dark Meat with Peas & Carrots). “Just bought a Mrs. Budd’s 36oz chicken pie, as I have done for the last 40+ years living on my own, as my dad has also done, and never a complaint,” one Redditor said. “For me it’s the gravy I love… never a bad meal.”

Blake’s

Blake’s All-Natural Chicken Pot Pie is a delicious, home-style option made with white meat chicken. “They’re not homemade, but they’re probably one of the most homemade tasting frozen pot pies that you can get,” one Target shopper said. “You can definitely taste the vegetables more than any other frozen pot pie I’ve had and the crust is flaky too.”

Trader Joe’s

I love these Handheld Chicken Pot Pies from Trader Joe’s—they’re not traditional but they are convenient and tasty. “We’ve taken traditional Pot Pies and fashioned them into convenient, handheld, empanada-like pastry ‘pockets’ for maximum portability!” the chain says. “Whether you’re cozying up on the couch or dashing out the door, Trader Joe’s Handheld Chicken Pot Pies place the power of comfort food quite literally in your hands.”

Marie Callender’s

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie is one of the best basic options you can get from pretty much any grocery store. “I really like chicken pot pies as a kid and now as an adult I’m eating more of them than ever before. The Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie is especially delicious and seems to be improving as the years go by . .. . I highly recommend this brand, Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pies because it’s taste, flavor and yummy vegetables and big chunks of chicken white meat,” one shopper said.