7 Best Frozen Sliders Made With 100% Real Beef

These frozen beef sliders are quick, juicy, and family-approved.

Frozen beef sliders are a wonderfully convenient option on days when you’re craving a burger that takes no time to cook, with no prep or cleanup. Many frozen sliders don’t even need to be thawed before heating, making them ideal for a spur-of-the-moment lunch or dinner. Whether you’re looking for a quick snack or a meal you feel comfortable feeding the whole family, here are seven of the best frozen sliders made from beef and nothing but beef.

White Castle Classic Cheese Sliders

White Castle Classic Cheese Sliders are made from 100% beef and American cheese. “I’ve been to a white castle once in my lifetime and these frozen sliders taste exactly like the ones from the restaurant, very convenient,” one Walmart shopper said. “My husband loves them just pop them in the microwave.”

Bubba Burger Sliders

Bubba Burger Sliders are another quality option made with 100% USDA Choice beef chuck. “Our recipe includes the same juicy 100% USDA choice chuck beef as our Original BUBBA burgers, and these tiny delicacies are the perfectly sized party snack for dinner rolls,” the brand says.

Holten’s Chophouse Smashed Sliders

Holten’s Chophouse Smashed Sliders are made with just beef, and nothing else. “I loved the full size version they had last year. So I stocked up on these,” one Aldi shopper said. “They have an excellent flavor and cook really well from frozen.”

Member’s Mark Cheeseburger Sliders

Member’s Mark Cheeseburger Sliders are made from beef and contain 15g of protein per serving, and many shoppers comment that they are a perfect after-school snack for kids. “Thought these might be a welcome change from White Castle. I was pleasantly surprised. The beef patties are MUCH better quality,” one fan said.

Sweetwood Ranch Angus Cheeseburger Sliders

Some Costco locations are now carrying the Sweetwood Ranch Angus Cheeseburger Sliders, made with Angus beef. “I got a sample and immediately got a box. Onions are a bit on the sweeter side, but still tasty,” one Costco shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe’s Mini Cheeseburgers

Trader Joe’s Mini Cheeseburgers are made with a juicy, savory-seasoned, fully-cooked beef patty that’s topped with a slice of Cheddar and a dollop of tangy burger sauce, all sandwiched between two halves of a sweet, tender, Hawaiian-style Aloha Roll. “Easily prepped in an oven or microwave (where they’ll take less than a minute per burger to heat),” the chain says.

Gary’s Quick Steak Stuffed Cheesesteak Deluxe Sliders

Gary’s Quick Steak Pre-Cooked Premium Stuffed Cheesesteak Deluxe Sliders are made with tender, thin-sliced beef for authentic cheesesteak flavor and texture. “These are absolutely delightful,” one shopper said. “I just arrived to grab some more. The bread is fantastic. It’s just right, reminiscent of ciabatta. There’s an abundance of flavor. The meat quantity is ideal for a slider. The steak is incredibly tender and delicious. I was thoroughly satisfied and I’m craving more!!”