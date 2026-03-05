7 Best Frozen Beef Tacos in Grocery Stores

Shoppers say these frozen beef tacos are worth stocking up on.

As a California native, I love a good taco. The best tacos are made fresh and served out of a taco truck or little stand on a corn tortilla with onion and cilantro. However, most of us don’t have the luxury of enjoying truly authentic and fresh tacos. Enter the frozen taco or taquito. While they may not be the same, they are delicious in their own way and can be enjoyed whenever and wherever. Here are the 7 best frozen beef tacos and taquitos in the grocery store freezer section.

El Monterey Extra Crunchy Beef and Cheese Taquitos

El Monterey Extra Crunchy Beef and Cheese Taquitos features crispy shells filled with seasoned beef and fried to a crisp. “These are a 10/10 when it comes to frozen food for me,” one Redditor confirms. “Yup these are great – best taquitos out there!” a second adds. “Whenever I buy those I eat the entire box in one day. I don’t buy them very often,” a third confesses.

Jose Ole Beef Mini Tacos

Jose Ole Beef Mini Tacos are classic corn taco bites filled with seasoned ground beef and cheddar cheese, and shoppers buy them on repeat. “These…. These are killer tacos. Not the kind you will find anywhere but this box of pure goodness. I do NOT care who sees me buying OR eating them and my household (no kids) LOVES these guys. If I had to fight for anything, these would be the food I would fight for! They are quick and delish. I wish that Patio would bring back their bean and cheese burritos, but until they do, freezer tacos are my favorite “frozen delicacy”. Quick, easy, delicious. My fav,” declares a Walmart shopper. “I love the beef mini tacos dipped in queso,” a Redditor says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Delimex Beef Taquitos

Delimex Beef Taquitos are made with shredded beef, seasoned with Mexican-style spices, and wrapped in a crispy corn tortilla. “Voraciously edible item to have in the freezer at times…these Taquitos are to die for with a grain of salt speaking. I love them all so,” a Target shopper says. “Delimex taquitos are really good. Delimex>Monterey>Jose Ole,” one Redditor says. “Delimex taquitos are way better than Jose,” another says.

Old El Paso Taco Bites

Old El Paso Taco Bites are shaped like mini taco shells with a crispy crust outside and a savory blend of seasoned beef, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, jalapeno peppers, and onions inside. “These are delicious! Great for football nights. We air fry them & they come out tasty every time,” writes a shopper. “Wonderful and flavorful taste! Good price kids loved them! Crunchy yet soft texture. The packaging is basic which is fine but could be more exciting and maybe a package of 6-8 individual ones and several bags inside the box would be great,” adds another.

Jose Ole Beef Taquitos

Jose Ole Beef Taquitos are hearty, seasoned beef rolls that are truly delicious. “I love the beef and cheese taquitos!” confirms a Redditor. “like to mix up some sour cream and tapatio and dip them in there.”

Great Value Beef Taquitos

Great Value Beef Taquitos are budget-friendly beef rolls that shoppers say taste better than name-brand options. “Cheap, easy, and delicious dinner,” writes one. “These are so good! I just put them in the air fryer for about 5mins maybe longer but be careful cuz they crisp up quick! Eat them with some refried beans, sour cream and a little cheese and salsa! Sooooo yummy and definitely worth the price! Better than name brand,” adds another. “These are way better than DeliMex. There is more meat, and they just seem larger. I recently had the deli mix, and it was disappointing. these Walmart taquitos are wonderful!” a third agrees.

Don Lee Farms Birria Tacos

Don Lee Farms Birria Tacos are crispy beef birria tacos, encased in a golden, crispy corn tortilla, “I don’t normally write reviews, but these are so frikin good. I’m ashamed of how much I like these,” one shopper confesses. “A bag of gluten free frozen tacos! Hallelujah! I love having GF options I can hide in the back of the freezer so my kids don’t eat them. These are good!” a second says.