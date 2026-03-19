7 Best Frozen Meal Bowls, According to Shoppers

Find out which healthy and satisfying frozen meals readers love most.

There are so many frozen meals to choose from at your local grocery store. However, some are tastier than others, and some are better for you. I love a good frozen bowl, which is usually a pre-portioned serving of veggies, protein, and some kind of starch. Bowls are a balanced approach to eating and generally are available in a variety of cuisines, ranging from Asian and Indian to Mexican. Here are the 7 best frozen bowls, according to shoppers.

Healthy Choice Protein Bowls Spicy Beef Teriyaki

Healthy Choice Protein Bowls Spicy Beef Teriyaki is a top-rated low-carb option, pairing a hefty dose of protein with cauliflower rice for a healthier swap. “So tasty…5 minutes and voila,” writes a Walmart shopper. “The first time I made this, my husband thought it was great… I didn’t tell him it was a frozen meal. A couple days later he asked me to make it again, but he wanted more than what I made the first time so what did I do? I went to the store and bought four and microwaved all four. I put it on a plate and once again pretended that I made it. I’m in too deep. I would tell him but this is the only good dish that I can make,” another says. “Love the riced cauliflower and mixture of green veggies. Spicy beef not to spicy. Very filling protein meal,” a third agrees.

Trader Joe’s Chicken Burrito Bowl

Trader Joe’s Chicken Burrito Bowl offers an authentic Chipotle flavor with big chunks of chicken, brown rice, red quinoa, black beans, corn, bell peppers, and cheddar cheese. It tastes like something you would get at a Mexican restaurant. “Really impressed with this meal. very tempted to just give it a 10/10 for the value,” a Redditor says, adding that “every component in the bowl tasted fresh from the veggies to the chicken, rice, and quinoa.” They noted that the “chicken portions were good and it wasn’t gristly” and the “vegetables tasted good and were crisp too.”

Amy’s Mexican Casserole Bowl

I have tried almost all of Amy’s freezer items, and the Amy’s Mexican Casserole Bowl, basically a gluten-free, vegetarian tamale that you eat with a spoon, is one of my favorites. Like all of the health-oriented brands’ frozen meals, it is wholesome, hearty, and delicious, and you won’t feel gross after eating it. Ingredients include organic white corn masa, black beans, sweet golden corn, olives, tomatoes, and a carefully chosen blend of chili peppers and spices.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Saffron Road Chicken Tikka Masala

Premium high-protein globally inspired pick

Craving Indian food? You don’t need to dine out with the help of Saffron Road. The Chicken Tikka Masala bowls are a favorite, made with antibiotic-free chicken and a savory-meets-sweet sauce with yogurt, tomato, and spices. There are no mystery chemicals, just real Indian spices and flavor.

Evol Fire-Grilled Steak Bowl

Evol is another brand you can rely on for healthier versions of frozen favorites. Instead of hitting Chipotle, try the Evol Fire Grilled Steak Bowl, which features antibiotic-free beef paired with recognizable ingredients like black beans, peppers, rice, and a cilantro lime pesto—no weird fillers included.

Daily Harvest Harvest Bowls Broccoli + Cheeze

Daily Harvest Harvest Bowls aren’t available at your local grocery store and must be ordered directly from the company, but they are worth the extra effort. The plant-based frozen meals are about as healthy as you can get. Each is flash-frozen and made from plant-based, whole ingredients—no gums, stabilizers, or fake cheese. For example, the ingredient list for broccoli + cheese includes broccoli, cauliflower, sweet potato, olive oil, tomato, and nutritional yeast.

Amy’s Light in Sodium Brown Rice & Vegetables Bowl

Another great Amy’s meal made with organic ingredients and minimal additives? Amy’s Light in Sodium Brown Rice & Vegetable bowl, a plant-based, Asian-inspired meal featuring brown rice, broccoli, carrots, and tofu—all without artificial preservatives. The clean meal is delicious and won’t leave you feeling bloated or overly full.