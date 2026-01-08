7 Best Frozen Breaded Chicken Brands in Grocery Stores

These frozen breaded chicken brands make quick, delicious meals with zero stress.

Breaded, frozen chicken, whether in a tender, patty, or nugget form, is a staple freezer item perfect for throwing together quick, delicious meals with no stress and no cleanup. While making your own breaded chicken is fairly easy, it can be time consuming and messy—luckily, there are plenty of frozen options where you can get convenience without sacrificing taste or quality. From the best chicken sandwiches to nuggets adults and children both love, here are seven of the best frozen breaded chicken brands in stores right now.

Great Value Famous Fingers

Great Value Famous Fingers are made from white meat tenderloins and a big hit with shoppers. “Great Value made chicken tenders Great again. I could fry them, bake them, put them in a press. Either way they are the best!” one happy Walmart customer wrote in the reviews. “I use them in ramen, on a sandwich, on a tortilla as a snack wrap, and in a salad. I cut it up and add broccoli in a mac and cheese cup for a quick dinner time meal. My daughter likes them dipped in ranch dressing as a stand alone quick snack.”

Tyson White Meat Chicken Nuggets

Tyson White Meat Chicken Nuggets are fully cooked and perfect for throwing in the air fryer. “My 8 grandkids love these delicious Tyson chicken nuggets,” one shopper shared. “Both my husband and I love them too. I have been buying these since 2010 and make sure to always have them on hand for my grandkids when they visit because they always ask for them. They are super delicious and super easy to prepare and serve!”

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Strips are another convenient, delicious frozen food with a near-cult following. “Most frozen chicken is dry (at best) and tastes like cardboard,” one shopper said. “This stuff, on the other hand, is excellent. It genuinely tastes like chicken strips you’d get from fast food. It’s a freezer staple in my house. I pop it into the air fryer on days when work has been a beast, microwave some veggies, and we have a great-tasting meal in no time.”

Omaha Steaks Chicken Fried Chicken

Omaha Steaks has a delicious Chicken Fried Chicken, made from boneless, skinless chicken breast hand-prepared in an authentic Southern breading made with onion, garlic, and coarse black pepper. “It’s then par-fried, so it can easily go from freezer to oven for a convenient and delicious meal any night of the week. Pair it with your favorite country-style gravy and serve up a comfort food everyone will love,” the brand says.

Applegate Naturals® Chicken Patties

Applegate Naturals® Chicken Patties are perfect for homemade chicken sandwiches. “My entire family absolutely loves these,” one shopper wrote in the reviews. “I don’t feel guilty feeding them to my family and don’t worry about what’s in them. They taste great and are so easy to cook.”

Member’s Mark Breaded and Boneless Homestyle Chicken Bites

Member’s Mark Breaded and Boneless Homestyle Chicken Bites are delicious and versatile, Sam’s Club shoppers say. “I love these bites,” one said. “They are already cooked. You can heat them in the microwave and drizzle with honey. They are good by themselves or I also like them on a salad.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Perdue Frozen Crispy Breaded Chicken Breast Strips

‘Perdue Frozen Crispy Breaded Chicken Breast Strips are made with 100% all-natural chicken. “These are my family’s favorite chicken strips,” one Walmart shopper said. “We like to pair them with different sauces with a side that reflects the sauce we use. On our last purchase, it’s a buffalo sauce and a chopped salad with blue cheese. These strips are best in the air fryer, but we have microwaved them and put them in the oven.”