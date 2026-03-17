6 Best Frozen Breaded Shrimp Brands Made With 100% Real Shrimp

These top-rated frozen breaded shrimp brands use real, whole shrimp.

Breaded shrimp is a widely popular appetizer or snack, simple yet delicious—breaded, seasoned shrimp fried to a golden brown, crispy on the outside, and tender on the inside. Usually served with fries and dipping sauces, this versatile dish takes no time at all to get from the freezer to the table if you have a good air fryer. Here are six of the best breaded shrimp brands made with real, whole shrimp pieces.

Gorton’s Butterfly Shrimp

Gorton’s Butterfly Shrimp is made from whole shrimp breaded in crispy panko, prepared with no artificial colors or hydrogenated oils. “Enjoy a deliciously fresh meal that is prep-free, mess-free, and stress-free! Simply heat shrimp in a conventional oven until fully cooked, or cook in an air fryer for a crunchier bite,” the brand says.

SeaPak Oven Crispy Tempura Shrimp

SeaPak Oven Crispy Tempura Shrimp are made with real shrimp in a crispy crunchy coating. “First time trying and I was Very Surprised in a good way. These tempura shrimps were very crispy on the outside and filled with shrimp on the inside. Definitely will be buying more!” one shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp

Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp is very popular with Costco shoppers who live the taste, texture, and quality of these crunchy shrimp appetizers. “We start with top-quality butterflied shrimp. Each piece is then carefully breaded with specially made premium Panko crumbs, which are baked fresh each batch to create the most delicate texture possible. The result is a delicious, light and crispy shrimp,” Costco says.

Aqua Star Breaded Butterfly Shrimp

Aqua Star Breaded Butterfly Shrimp is made from succulent butterfly shrimp in a coconut flake breading, served with a tropical sweet chili sauce. “I love these!” one Target shopper said. “I use them to make quick shrimp tacos. I make these in the air fryer and they get super crunchy. Just the right amount of breading and the shrimp size are decent. I can eat them multiple times throughout the week for a quick no hassle meal.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Royal Asia Shrimp Tempura

Royal Asia Farm Raised Shrimp Tempura is a huge hit with Sam’s Club shoppers. “This item was surprising delicious!” one said. “Just heated up in the air fryer for a couple minutes and it tasted like restaurant quality… we used a dipping sauce of Sweet Thai Chili sauce because we already had our favorite brand, but it does come with some packets of sauce.”

Waterfront Bistro Jumbo Crunchy Butterfly Shrimp

Waterfront Bistro Jumbo Crunchy Butterfly Shrimp are made from lightly-breaded quality shrimp.Very tasty. I alot of shrimp. Easy to pick up and dip into cocktail sauce. “A nice crunch 😋Very tasty. A lot of shrimp. Easy to pick up and dip into cocktail sauce. A nice crunch 😋,” one Vons shopper said.