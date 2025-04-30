The Best Frozen Breakfasts That Beat Dining Out, Ranked

Whipping up a home-cooked breakfast or going out to eat at a restaurant isn't always an option. While grabbing a bowl of cereal, a container of yogurt, or a protein shake is convenient, sometimes you're just craving a hot, restaurant-quality breakfast. Luckily, there are many items in the freezer section of your local store that taste as good, if not better, than those at your local diner, chain, or fast food restaurant. Here are the best frozen breakfasts, including hash browns, burritos, egg bites, breakfast sandwiches, pancakes, and oatmeal, that beat dining out, ranked.

Trader Joe's Dutch Griddle Cakes

Craving pancakes? Trader Joe's Dutch Griddle Cakes are so good, they sell out as soon as they are stocked. "I've basically stopped making my own pancakes because there's no point. I eat them with peanut butter and maple syrup. My store only gets one box of 20 each day, so I either have to show up early or call and ask for a customer hold," a shopper says. " Turns out the early birds do get the worm! Maybe call your store to see if they will set a pack aside for you. Mine was very nice about it!" writes another.

Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites

If you like Starbucks Egg Bites, the Costco-branded variety is a perfect dupe, shoppers say. "The KS egg bites are fantastic when cooked in the air fryer! Yum!" one person says. "I finished one box in a week, so when I went back I got two boxes. Finished the first of those two boxes," another added. "They really are good, especially in the air fryer!" According to another shopper, they might actually be the same bites you get at Starbucks. "The KS egg bites replaced the Starbucks ones. I'm pretty sure they just went to Starbucks supplier and bought them from there and white labeled it as KS. They taste the same," one suggested.

Trader Joe's Frozen Steelcut Oatmeal

Sure, instant oatmeal is a quick fix. But if you are craving restaurant-worthy oats, Trader Joe's Frozen Steelcut Oatmeal is the chef's kiss. "I eat it 3-4 days a week," writes one fan. I keep the vacuum-sealed pouches in my freezer for those mornings I need a hearty, fiber-fueled breakfast.

El Monterey Signature Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon & Cheese Burrito

Our reviewer is a big fan of El Monterey Signature Egg, Applewood Smoked Bacon, & Cheese breakfast burritos. These delicious wraps include bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and potatoes made with sea salt and canola oil, resulting in a "delightful egg scramble in a traditional tortilla." The wrap also tastes homemade, while inside, "the egg is soft and squishy instead of being tough, and the cheddar cheese complements it well. Last, but not least, the applewood bacon is deservedly the star of the show. Its smokiness doesn't overpower the rest of the burrito," she writes.

Red's Breakfast Burrito

Red's Breakfast Burritos are some of the most crowd-pleasing in the freezer section. One of the best options, per our reviewer? The Chicken Chorizo Burrito, seasoned with paprika, rosemary garlic powder, and other spices and stuffed with scrambled eggs, green chili peppers, and a blend of mozzarella, white cheddar, and pepper jack cheese, hand-rolled into a wheat-based tortilla.

Trader Joe's Frozen Hashbrowns

Trader Joe's breakfast potatoes, "Specifically – the hash brown patties," are not to be skipped, according to Redditors. They are a staple in my freezer, and my kids swear they taste better than any restaurant or fast food joint, and they are healthier. Just pop them in the air fryer and they quickly cook to a crisp. "The hashbrowns are absolutely the best TJ breakfast item imo," writes another shopper.

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches

There are entire Reddit posts dedicated to Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwiches and how delicious they are. The sandwiches feature applewood smoked bacon, egg, and cheese served on a spiral buttered croissant. "The bacon is surprisingly amazing and so is the bun," one person commented. "They are knock off of the Starbucks one," says another. "I just got these the other day and they are 100% 10/10 in the air fryer," another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

