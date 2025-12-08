5 Best Frozen Burrito Brands on Grocery Store Shelves, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the frozen burrito brands with the best flavor, texture, and value.

Nothing beats the convenience and value of a frozen burrito. It’s an effortless meal that requires almost no prep—just heat and eat. They’re satisfying, easy to take on the go, and feel more substantial than many other frozen options. If you’ve strolled through the frozen section lately, you’ll know there’s no shortage of choices, so to help weed out the basics from the crave-worthy, Eat This, Not That! asked Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks for his frozen burrito brand picks. Here’s his top five favorites.

El Monterey

The father-and-son team behind El Monterey has worked for decades to perfect the Mexican food sold in grocery stores nationwide. The effort paid off and is now considered one of the go-to brands for burritos. For Chef Corries, his favorite is the Loaded Nacho Chimi. “This one is on top of my list and a real game-changer,” he says. “This burrito is packed with black beans, seasoned Angus beef, and a wonderful combination of three cheeses, which makes every ingredient stand out.” He explains, “The flavor medley works together amazingly and delivers a comforting and classic Mexican taste. It’s savory, cheesy, and perfectly balanced without being extra spicy or overly full of beans. You should try this one out, and it will make you a fan of frozen burritos, that’s for sure.”

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is a fan favorite for frozen food and their burritos always hit the spot. They have a few different flavors, but for Chef Corrie, he’s all about the Beef, Bean & Cheese burrito. “This brand is a winner because it offers a perfect size, and in some flavors you get two burritos in a pack, so it’s a good value for money,” he says. “The standout feature is the filling, which is not a mushy bean paste, unlike many frozen burritos.” He adds, “These burritos are a fulfilling snack and also have a wholesome feel.”

Vista Hermosa

Created to highlight the authentic flavors of Mexico, Vista Hermosa shares traditional Mexican ways through food, which diners and culinary pros appreciate. The Vista Hermosa Bean & Oaxaca Cheese is Chef Corrie’s favorite because it’s “full of flavor. Additionally, he loves the large size because it makes an adequate meal. “This burrito has intricate layers of peppers and tomatillo that deliver a serious spice kick,” he says. “The beans and Oaxaca cheese also play their supporting role to the saucy, bold heat. With these burritos, get ready for a spicy and flavorful adventure.”

Tina’s

You won’t find a better deal for frozen burritos than Tina’s. The brand is famous for its cheap prices and great taste. “When growing up, most of us remember seeing this iconic packaging in the frozen food aisle–it is an OG, simple burrito packed with great fillings,” says Chef Corrie. “The real magic is its seasoning and a huge list of ingredients, like jalapeno puree and chili peppers, that give it an amazing depth.” His must-have is the Beef & Bean Burrito, which he says, “is heavy on beans, but the delectable beef makes it an outstanding, reliable option that has been here for so many years and has stood the test of time.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Amy’s Kitchen

For health-conscious shoppers, Amy’s Kitchen is a nice and tasty choice. The brand prides itself on using organic ingredients and has vegan and gluten-free options. Chef Corrie is obsessed with the Black Bean Burrito. “This burrito differs from the rest for all the good reasons–it is filled with whole black beans, corn, broccoli, and potatoes, instead of refried beans, all wrapped in a tortilla that tastes homemade,” he says. “The mixture of veggies and Southwestern spices delivers a fresh, unique flavor that gives you a sense of a burrito from an excellent local spot.” He adds, “This one is a great option when you are craving something different from the typical bean and cheese burritos.”