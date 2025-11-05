5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Burritos, According to Chefs

Looking for the best restaurant chains for burritos? While plenty of places claim to make the ultimate wrap, only a few truly deliver. Eat This, Not That! spoke with chefs who know exactly what makes a great burrito — from perfectly seasoned fillings to soft, warm tortillas — and asked them to share their favorite spots for satisfying a serious burrito craving. Here are the restaurant chains serving the best burritos, according to the pros.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill blends fresh, customizable food, a friendly and distinctive atmosphere, good value, and broad appeal for anyone who loves good food and it’s a go-to for Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS. “There’s something satisfying about watching it all come together right in front of you, he says. “The ingredients are fresh, the build is intentional, and there’s a nostalgia to the whole thing that takes me back to being a suburban kid. It’s not trying to be anything more than it is, and I appreciate that.”

El Charrito

Situated south of the San Francisco Bay Area is Monterey, California– a beautiful coastal town that’s home to El Charrito–one of the greatest places to grab a burrito, according to Eric Fernandez, Associate Director of Culinary at The Culinary Edge. “For me it’s the tortilla, the beans, and the small to medium size that make it spectacular,” he says. Chef Eric adds, “The meats are great too, don’t get me wrong, but a spectacular burrito should just hold together enough to be edible, almost like a thin dumpling skin, a perfect and satisfying bite – and don’t sleep on the breakfast burrito.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Rubio’s Coastal Grill

Rubio’s Coastal Grill not only has great fish tacos, but their burritos are also a must-have. They offer “great layering of flavors, a multitude of protein choices, house made ingredients such as salsas and cremas, solid tortillas and served hot,” says chef Justin Mosel, Director of Culinary at Rubio’s Coastal Grill. He explains, “Each bite should be replenished with a little pour of house salsa or hot sauce.”

Qdoba

For Chef Justin a great burrito isn’t just about flavor–it’s a combination of things that balance the taste and texture. A burrito must have warm toasted tortillas, quality ingredients such as house made beans, rice, salsas and sauces and a variety of veg and meat protein choices.” He explains, “Lastly, they should be filling a great value for the money.” While Rubio’s Coastal Grill is an obvious go-to for Chef Justin, a “runner up is Qdoba.”

TacoTime

While most people see a name like TacoTime and expect to get tacos, the regional joint also has incredible burritos, per Rachel Kirk, recipe developer for LaughingSpatula.com, “Any former Seattle-ite will crave 2 things from back home: Seattle style teriyaki, and TacoTime,” she says. “TacoTime is a Washington state quick service chain featuring super fresh food,” she explains. “They grow their food locally in WA (lettuce in Kent, pinto beans from Quincy, and corn from WA) and even hand shred their cheese daily!” Kirk reveals, “My go to is a soft beef burrito, a side of their signature sour cream-ranch, and their side staple of Mexi-fries (tater tots)– It just tastes like home.”

What Makes a Worthy Burrito

A proper burrito is well constructed, ingredients must be spread evenly throughout and have an explosion of flavor. “Burritos must have a good flour tortilla to embrace all the ingredients,” says Hugo Galvan, Chef at GOATs Arena Sports Bar. ” What makes a great burrito is the beans and the slow cooked proteins or even scrambled eggs…And if you add guacamole that takes it to another level.”