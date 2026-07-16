5 Best Frozen Pizzas, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend frozen pizzas worth keeping in your freezer.

Few freezer staples are as convenient or satisfying as frozen pizza. While not every pie delivers the crisp crust, flavorful sauce, and gooey cheese you’d expect from your favorite pizzeria, some brands come surprisingly close. “A great frozen pizza starts with a crust that bakes up crisp on the outside while staying tender inside,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “Quality sauce, flavorful cheese, and well-balanced toppings are just as important, creating a pizza that tastes as close to fresh-made as possible.” He adds, “The best frozen pizzas offer convenience without sacrificing the texture and flavor you’d expect from your favorite pizzeria.” To find the ones worth stocking in your freezer, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share the frozen pizzas they recommend most.

Amy’s Cheese Pizza

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Sometimes, a classic cheese pizza is all you need, and this longtime freezer aisle favorite consistently delivers. Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN, Owner of Chef Abbie Gellman and the Director of Culinary Medicine and Teaching Kitchen at SBH Health System, says Amy’s Cheese Pizza is a dependable freezer staple with balanced flavors and a crust that holds up well in the oven. “This is a great, no-nonsense basic frozen pizza to keep in your freezer at all times,” she states. “Easy to pop in the oven, it maintains its texture, and the flavors and blend of sauce and cheese are great. Kids seem to like this one the best as well.”

Trader Joe’s Uncured Pepperoni Pizza

Trader Joe’s frozen pizza selection includes several fan favorites, with its Uncured Pepperoni Pizza standing out as a classic option. Chef Dennis recommends it for its quality ingredients, crisp crust, and traditional pepperoni pizza flavor. “Trader Joe’s Uncured Pepperoni Pizza delivers a classic combination of tangy tomato sauce, gooey mozzarella, and uncured pepperoni on a crisp, thin crust,” he explains. “The simple, high-quality ingredients allow each component to shine, making it a dependable option for an easy weeknight dinner.”

CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER has become a popular choice among shoppers seeking gluten-free frozen pizza without compromising on taste. It’s highly recommended by Rania Batayneh, MPH, home chef, recipe developer, nutritionist and author of the bestselling book, The One One One Diet: The Simple 1:1:1 Formula for Fast and Sustained Weight Loss. “CAULIPOWER White Pizza is a great option for anyone looking for a gluten-free frozen pizza that doesn’t sacrifice flavor,” she says. “I love that the stone-fired cauliflower crust delivers a crisp, satisfying bite, while the creamy béchamel sauce, spinach, and blend of mozzarella, parmesan, romano, and asiago cheeses create the rich, comforting flavor you’d expect from a classic white pizza.” Batayneh explains, “At 380 calories for half the pizza, it’s also an excellent source of protein and made without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. It’s an easy freezer staple for busy weeknights and a delicious option for anyone looking for a more nutritious take on frozen pizza.”

Amy’s Margherita

Amy’s also earns high marks for its Margherita pizza, a simple pie that lets the crust, sauce, and cheese take center stage. Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS, says it’s his go-to frozen pizza when he’s craving something that tastes closer to neighborhood delivery. “If I’m grabbing frozen pizza, it’s almost always Amy’s Margherita,” he states. “The sauce is solid, and the crust gets crisp at the edges but still has a slight chew. With a hot stone or steel, it passes for a lighter, neighborhood-type delivery margherita.”

Motor City Pizza Co. Detroit Style Deep Dish Pepperoni Pizza

Detroit-style pizza has become increasingly popular, and Motor City Pizza Co. brings the signature thick crust and crispy edges to the freezer aisle. Chef Dennis says it’s one of the closest frozen versions to the real thing, thanks to its hearty toppings and authentic texture. “Motor City Pizza Co. brings authentic Detroit-style pizza to the freezer aisle with its thick, airy crust and crispy caramelized edges,” he says. “Loaded with pepperoni, cheese, and rich tomato sauce, it’s a hearty frozen pizza that closely resembles what you’d find at a specialty pizzeria.”