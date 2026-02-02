Fans reveal the fast-food chains that serve the juiciest, meatiest bacon cheeseburgers.

What is even better than a nice, meaty, juicy burger? One that is topped with bacon. Bacon cheeseburgers are a delicacy for burger lovers who appreciate an added salty, smoky strip (or two) of the cured meat. You can’t find a great bacon cheeseburger everywhere, but there are some fast food chains that have perfected it. Here are 7 fast-food chains fans say have the meatiest bacon cheeseburgers.

Five Guys Bacon Cheeseburger

Five Guys serves juicy, customizable burgers with crispy, thick-cut bacon. “Fresh never frozen all beef patties, melty American cheese, and an assortment of top tier additions like savory grilled mushrooms and A1 sauce. What’s not to like?” writes a Redditor.

Whataburger Bacon Cheeseburger

Over at Whataburger, the Bacon & Cheese Whataburger delivers classic flavor with smoky bacon and a big beef patty at a great price. “It rarely disappoints,” commented one Redditor. “That is. A. Tasty. Burger,” added another.

Smashbuger BBQ Bacon Smash

The Smashburger BBQ Bacon Smash is a popular, flavor-packed burger featuring a smashed beef patty with a caramelized crust, topped with thick, crispy applewood-smoked bacon, melty cheese (often cheddar or American), and sweet, tangy BBQ sauce, sometimes with added crispy fried onions or jalapeños for extra crunch and spice. “I always order that one with extra sauce. Not optional IMO,” a Redditor says.

Shake Shack SmokeShack Burger

Shake Shack’s SmokeShack burger is my go-to order at the chain. It pairs Niman Ranch bacon with melty cheese and ShackSauce on soft buns. “Shake Shack’s bacon is not only sustainably sourced but it adds a crispy and flavorful element to any burger,” the chain writes. “Smoke Shack slaps,” writes a Redditor.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Carl’s Jr. / Hardee’s Western Bacon

The Western Bacon Cheeseburger from Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s is legendary. “Can’t go wrong with this one. Moved back east and miss them dearly,” one says. “They kinda set the standard for … a western bacon with cheese,” writes another Redditor. “The whole idea of a burger with bbq sauce, cheese, bacon, and onion rings is genius,” adds another.

Culver’s Bacon Deluxe ButterBurger

The Culver’s Bacon Deluxe ButterBurger is famous for a reason. “We start with fresh, never frozen beef. Layer on two strips of crisp thick cut bacon, Wisconsin cheese, fresh lettuce, ripe tomatoes, pickles, sweet red onion and our signature mayo. Then cap with a lightly buttered, toasted bun. It’s our ButterBurger® at its bacony best,” the midwest chain writes. “Their best burger,” writes a Redditor. ” Best fast food bacon in my opinion. Used to be Wendy’s but I think Culver’s surpassed it,” says another.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box makes one of the best fast-food bacon cheeseburgers, according to fans. “A lot of people sleep on the Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger from Jack in the Box. Consistently made well, balanced, the bacon actually adds to the flavor instead of becoming the only flavor, and if I like I can have two high-schools cafeteria tacos as a side (this may undermine any credibility I have but I genuinely love those things.) The consistency of my burger being well made might just be a fluke at the location closest to my house,” says a diner.