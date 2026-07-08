6 Best Fish for Grilling That Won’t Fall Apart, According to Chefs

Chefs recommend six fish that stay firm, flavorful, and juicy on the grill.

Few foods capture the flavor of summer quite like fish fresh off the grill. But not every variety can withstand high heat. The best fish for grilling have firm flesh that won’t fall apart over the flames, while still delivering plenty of flavor and staying moist as they cook. From rich salmon to meaty swordfish, these chef-approved picks are ideal for backyard barbecues, quick weeknight dinners, and everything in between.

Morey’s Garlic & Herb Wild Flounder

If convenience is just as important as flavor, this seasoned flounder makes grilling almost effortless. Chef Jennifer Booker, owner of Bauhaus Biergarten, says Morey’s Garlic & Herb Wild Flounder is an easy summer staple that pairs well with everything. “Morey’s Garlic & Herb Wild Flounder is great for grilling because the subtle flavor of this fish pairs well with a huge variety of vegetables and pastas- and can be turned into sandwiches, tacos and even nachos to be enjoyed all summer long,” she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sockeye Salmon

For grillers who love bold flavor, sockeye salmon is hard to beat. Its naturally firm texture and rich taste allow it to hold up beautifully over high heat, making it an excellent choice for grilling with robust seasonings and smoky char. “Sockeye salmon is one of the smaller species in the salmon family, known for being big in flavor and color,” Monica Haim-Kallenberg, Culinary Expert and Seafood Advocate at Wild Alaskan Company, author of Eat Wild, explains. “A large proportion of its diet consists of zooplankton, which is rich in a carotenoid called astaxanthin. Astaxanthin is what gives all species of salmon their unique color — and because sockeye consume a lot of it, it develops a particularly vibrant red hue. It is so colorful that it is also known as ‘red salmon.’ She adds, “This zooplankton-rich diet also contributes to the robust flavor of sockeye, making it more ‘salmon-forward’ in taste than other species. The fillets are incredibly lean and firm in texture, making this species a wonderful choice for bold cooking methods and even bolder flavors — think grilling, searing, and broiling, enhanced with an unapologetic dose of seasonings.”

Swordfish

Swordfish is known for its thick, meaty texture, making it one of the easiest fish to grill, while its mild flavor readily absorbs marinades packed with herbs, citrus, garlic, and spices. “Swordfish steaks are among the best types of fish for grilling,” says Mark McShane, Chef and Food Safety Expert at Level 3 Food Hygiene Certificate. “They have a very thick piece of muscle tissue (making them much easier to grill than flaky fish) which holds up extremely well to the high heat of a grill.” He adds, “Their mild flavor absorbs the flavors of bolder marinades using garlic, rosemary, citrus, olive oil, or Mediterranean spices without being overpowered.”

Red Snapper

Red snapper offers the best of both worlds with firm flesh and delicate sweetness. Whether grilled whole or as fillets, it stays juicy over the heat while developing crisp skin and subtle smoky flavor that make it a standout centerpiece for summer cookouts. “I really enjoy Red Snapper for grilling due to its firm but still sweet meat,” says Chef Mark. “I especially like to grill whole Red Snappers as long as possible; they keep their flesh moist and allow for the absorption of subtle smoky flavors from the grill.” He explains, “When I stuff the body cavity with fresh herbs, lemon slices, garlic, etc., I can layer the flavors of my dish along with maintaining the juiciness of my grilled red snapper. Additionally, the skin gets crispy when you grill it, and it provides a beautiful visual display when you serve your guests at an outdoor BBQ.”

Mahi-Mahi

Mahi-mahi is a reliable option for anyone looking for a fish that won’t fall apart on the grill. Its firm texture and mildly sweet flavor pair especially well with tropical salsas, fresh salads, and spicy marinades. “It’s got a mild flavor and firm texture that works well with direct heat,” says. Joanne Gallgaher, home chef, co-founder and recipe developer at Inspired Taste. “Compared to more delicate fish, it won’t flake apart as easily, and its sweeter flavor pairs nicely with tropical salads and spicy marinades.”

Halibut

With its thick fillets and buttery flavor, halibut is another fish that’s made for grilling. Cooked just until done, it stays moist while picking up a hint of smokiness, creating a versatile canvas for bright summer herbs, citrus, and fresh sauces. “Its fillets come thick with a clean, buttery flavor,” says Gallagher. “You’ll want to grill this fish until it’s just cooked through so it stays moist but takes on a smoky flavor from the grill. It’s got a mild taste, so it’s versatile and works well with fresh summer sauces.”