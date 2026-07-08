5 Best Frozen Shepherd’s Pies, According to Shoppers

Skip the prep work with these top-rated, convenient freezer meals.

Shepherd’s pie is the ultimate winter comfort food that is good year-round, a hearty blend of ground beef (which technically makes it a cottage pie), vegetables, and mashed potatoes. This savory dish is a beloved staple in the U.K., a classic weeknight meal that the whole family will love. Making shepherd’s pie from scratch can be time consuming, but there are plenty of frozen options perfect for nights when you want something convenient, easy, and above all delicious: Here are five of the best frozen shepherd’s pies, according to shoppers.

By Chef Ramsay Shepherd’s Pie

By Chef Ramsay Shepherd’s Pie is one of the more authentic options you can get from the freezer aisle. “Every bite had potatoes in it. It was delicious. I would recommend it to anyone,” one Walmart shopper said.

Omaha Steaks Beef Shepherd’s Pie

Omaha Steaks Beef Shepherd’s Pie is a convenient freezer-to-oven item fans love. “Great shepherds pie dish. I have probably purchased over 20 of these and the whole family likes it. Easy to prepare also,” one shopper wrote in the reviews.

Centerville Beef Shepherd’s Pie

Centerville Beef Shepherd’s Pie is another hearty option shoppers appreciate. “The mashed potatoes on top were fluffy and seasoned well. The beef and corn filling was yummy. The crust is excellent and buttery,” one Walmart customer shared.

Boomerang’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie

Boomerang’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie is an Aussie-inspired pie loaded with delicious flavor. “It was delicious, just the right amount and great nutrition facts. Sodium was reasonable for a packaged meal, no added sugar and plenty of protein,” one Ralphs shopper said.

Great Value Shepherd’s Pie

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Great Value Shepherd’s Pie is a great basic pie, fans say. “This has great flavor and good blend of gravy, meat and potatoes and veg. My mom who is a picky eater enjoyed it,” one shopper shared.