5 Best Frozen Popcorn Shrimp, According to Shoppers

Whip up a quick, crispy snack or meal with these top-rated picks.

Popcorn shrimp is a delicious little snack perfect for all ages (is it the popcorn element that makes it so fun for kids?). Small pieces of shrimp are breaded and fried, perfect for dipping in your perfect sauce. Pair it with fries and vegetables and you have a thoroughly respectable meal right in the comfort of your own home. If you’re looking for really good popcorn shrimp other shoppers vouch for, here are five excellent options to add to your shopping list.

Gorton’s Popcorn Shrimp

Gorton’s Popcorn Shrimp is coated in panko crumbs for a delicious crunch. “We added some cocktail sauce to these and they were delicious. We cooked them in the air fryer and they were crunchy,” one Ralphs shopper said.

Sea Pak Frozen Popcorn Shrimp

Sea Pak Frozen Popcorn Shrimp is a golden crispy treat, fans say. “I eat these little shrimp for dinner sometimes. A whole bowl is usually a pretty filling and yummy dinner,” one Target shopper said.

365 by Whole Foods Market Popcorn Shrimp

365 by Whole Foods Market Popcorn Shrimp has the perfect shrimp to breading ratio. “Our families favorite frozen meal!! Quick and easy for busy weekday meals!” one happy Amazon shopper said. “These are delicious – have a nice fresh taste and the coating isn’t too heavy and stays crisp after baking,” another agreed.

Aqua Star Popcorn Shrimp

Aqua Star Popcorn Shrimp is a succulent, tail-off popcorn shrimp. The coating is panko for the perfect crunchy bite. “These shrimp were crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, very good,” one shopper said.

365 Boom Boom Breaded Shrimp Appetizer

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365 by Whole Foods Market Boom Boom Breaded Shrimp Appetizer takes no time to cook in the air fryer. “Super easy and convenient to cook. The shrimp is very fresh, with a firm and bouncy texture that really shows its quality. You can truly taste the difference. Highly recommended,” one Amazon shopper said.