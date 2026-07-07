5 Best Frozen Shrimp Scampi Meals, According to Shoppers

Find the most flavorful, garlicky seafood entrées in the freezer section.

Shrimp scampi is a buttery, garlicky dish where the juicy shrimp really shines, and there are several frozen options that shoppers are impressed with. If you want a quick yet delicious meal on the table in no time at all, these frozen entrées are convenient and packed with flavor. Simply serve with rice or pasta, or just some crusty bread, and you have a fantastic meal without any mess: Here are five of the best frozen shrimp scampi meals you can get, shoppers say.

Member’s Mark Shrimp Scampi

The Member’s Mark Farm Raised Shrimp Scampi is restaurant-quality, fans say. “This shrimp scampi is absolutely delicious and an incredible time-saver,” one Sam’s Club shopper shared. “The garlic herb butter sauce has a wonderful flavor that isn’t overwhelming, and the shrimp cooks up plump and tender.”

Margaritaville Sunset Shrimp Scampi

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Margaritaville Sunset Shrimp Scampi is a delicious frozen option shoppers rave about. This item is a little more difficult to find than other options but well worth hunting down. “The Shrimp Scampi is absolutely delicious served over pasta!” one said about the lemony, buttery shrimp.

Sea Cuisine Classic Shrimp Scampi

Wild Fork Foods Classic Shrimp Scampi is made from juicy shrimp coated in a buttery white wine sauce. “Shrimp scampi is one of my favorite meals and I’ve tried a lot of frozen versions available at supermarkets. This is by far the best tasting,” one shopper said.

Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi With Linguine

Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi With Linguine heats up nicely in the microwave without making the shrimp rubbery. “I do not eat microwave meals regularly, but I may start with this one. Pasta is cooked well, shrimp has a clean taste and also cooked nicely, sauce is garlicky and the tomato adds color and a little acidity.”

Trader Joe’s Shrimp Scampi

Shoppers love the Trader Joe’s Shrimp Scampi. “It’s excellent. Sautéed in pan. Cooked capellini (al dente). Added pasta to the pan to marry with shrimp and sauce. Topped with fresh parsley and lemon. Perfect,” one shopper said.