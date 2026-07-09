5 Best Frozen Chicken Patties, According to Shoppers

Skip the drive-thru with these top-rated, crispy freezer favorites.

Frozen chicken patties are a must-have for making homemade chicken sandwiches, wraps, platters and more. Whether spicy or savory, these delicious patties are known for being perfectly crispy and crunchy on the outside and juicy on the inside. Who needs the drive-thru when you can throw a few of these in the air fryer and get the exact meal you’re craving, at a much better cost? Here are five of the best frozen chicken patties, according to shoppers.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets make excellent homemade chicken sandwiches, fans say. “Air fryer on bake in the oven. Add some veggies to your bread and enjoy a delicious chicken sandwich at home,” one Target shopper said.

Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Patties

Whole Foods customers love the Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Patties. “These chicken patties are the best we’ve ever had! I always have some in my freezer for a quick, easy yet nutritious dinner. We have them once a week,” one Amazon shopper shared.

Good & Gather Breaded Chicken Patties

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Good & Gather Breaded Chicken Patties have fantastic taste and texture, with fans saying it reminds them of McDonald’s famous chicken patties. “Great taste, very fresh. Taste better than the name brand. Save yourself some money and get these instead,” one Target shopper said.

Foster Farms Classic Chicken Patties

Foster Farms Classic Chicken Patties are 100% natural and made with only white meat. “Loved that these are air fryer friendly. From the freezer straight into the air fryer for 6 minutes on each side at 400F is perfect and easy. It’s good on a bun or w/ rice,” one Walmart shopper shared.

Tyson White Meat Chicken Patties

Tyson White Meat Chicken Patties are a hit with fans who love how quick and easy they are to cook. “They tasted fresh and were the perfect size for a regular hamburger bun,” one shopper said. “The texture is something I wasn’t sure of, however this proved to be real chicken. I enjoyed these and definitely will buy again!”