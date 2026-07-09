5 Best Frozen Onion Rings, According to Shoppers

Upgrade burger night with the tastiest grocery store options for restaurant-style crunch.

Deep fried onion rings made with great ingredients are some of the most delicious appetizers you can get. If you want the experience at home, frozen rings are a must-have, whether breaded or battered for a pub-style option. These frozen apps make a nice alternative to fries, and you can combine them for the ultimate fun platter to enjoy with burgers and sandwiches. If you’re looking to try something new, here are five of the best frozen onion rings according to shoppers.

Alexia Crispy Onion Rings

Alexia Crispy Onion Rings are perfectly crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. “Fantastic. Crispy from the air fryer. Onion size versus the batter was perfect,” one Target shopper shared.

McCain Craft Beer Battered Onion Rings

McCain Craft Beer Battered Onion Rings are the best pub-style rings, fans say. “Absolutely LOVE these. Just as good if not better at most restaurants nowadays,” one Walmart shopper said. “I love them just a little extra crispy.”

Great Value Whole Onion Rings

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Great Value Whole Onion Rings contain no artificial colors or flavors. “Talk about fantastically crisp and delicious! We love them! They’re made with fresh whole onion slices, not chopped up onions, like so many of the freezer brands do!” one Walmart shopper said.

Signature Select Onion Rings

Signature Select Onion Rings are another delicious battered option. “I used to buy an expensive brand of onion rings and tried these on a whim and glad I did,” one Pavilions shopper said. “They are delicious and addicting.”

Nathan’s Thick Sliced Onion Rings

Nathan’s Thick Sliced Onion Rings are absolutely delicious with a great texture. “These onion rings were surprisingly good! Especially when you don’t want to go out and get some! Keep yourself backup in the freezer! A little bit of a dipping sauce of choice. HEAVEN!” one shopper said.