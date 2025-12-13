5 Best Frozen Chicken Tender Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the 5 frozen chicken tender brands that deliver the best flavor and crunch.

Chicken tenders are the ultimate finger food that check off all the boxes–crunchy, dippable, and tasty. It’s not hard to find chicken fingers–they’re usually a menu staple–but when you’re craving them and don’t want to go out, that’s where the frozen section comes in handy. You can pick up a bag from the freezer aisle, but with so many options, it’s hard to know which brands deserve space in your freezer. To find the best ones, Eat This, Not That! asked Emily Susman, Tulsa, Okla.-based chef, founder of Emma Claire’s Kitchen and author of “Get Stuffed: Everyday Recipes Irresistibly Transformed” for her recommendations. Here’s her top five pics.

Real Good Foods

For a healthier alternative, Real Good Foods has gluten-free strips with nothing artificial. They’re ideal for salads, wraps, stir-frys or enjoyed with dipping sauce. “They’re high-protein, low-carb tenders made with cleaner ingredients,” says Chef Emily. “They crisp nicely and are perfect for healthier versions of classic chicken strips.”

Applegate

For over three decades, Applegate has been delivering high-quality and organic meats like chicken fingers that get the approval of Chef Emily. “Known for using humanely raised, antibiotic-free chicken, these tenders have a clean label and a homemade taste with a crunchy coating,” she explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Caulipower

Another great gluten-free choice that’s made with real white meat is Caulipower. It’s a favorite for Chef Emily. The chicken fingers from this brand are “coated in a cauliflower-based breading,” she explains. “They get crispy without feeling heavy and are great for anyone looking for lighter tenders.”

Just Bare

Just Bare uses all-natural ingredients and is committed to offering quality food, like their Lightly Breaded Chicken Fingers. “Famous for their ‘Chick-fil-A dupe’ tenders, juicy, perfectly seasoned, and super crispy right out of the air fryer,” Chef Emily says.

Tyson

Tyson has been a well-known brand for decades and is a household go-to. Their chicken fingers are a versatile and convenient choice for people on the go who want a quick, but delicious meal. “Tyson’s chicken fingers are a classic staple with consistent flavor, texture, and value,” says Chef Emily. “It is widely available and always delivers a satisfying, crunchy chicken strip.”