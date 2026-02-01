5 Best Frozen Chicken Teriyaki Meals, According to Shoppers

Shoppers share the frozen chicken teriyaki meals with the best sauce, chicken, and easy weeknight value.

Teriyaki chicken is a favorite at Japanese restaurants and mall food courts. There is something about that sweet-and-savory sauce, combined with chicken and served over rice, that just hits the right notes. If you can’t make it out but are craving the dish, you are in luck. There are a handful of options you can pick up in the freezer section of the grocery store to keep on hand for those days and nights. Here are the best 5 frozen chicken teriyaki meals, according to shoppers.

Trader Joe’s BBQ Chicken Teriyaki

I always have a bag of Trader Joe’s BBQ Chicken Teriyaki in my freezer. I usually adds some frozen broccoli, and it’s delicious. “My favorite thing about it (after ease of cooking and solid taste) is that there are 2 separate sauce packets inside. Soooo helpful when you don’t want or need to cook up the entire bag,” one Redditor says. “Me and my fiancée literally have this once every two weeks when we’re feeling lazy to cook. Best quick meal,” adds another. “I throw in some broccoli at the end and it’s perfection,” a third chimes in.

InnovAsian Crispy Teriyaki Chicken

InnovAsian Crispy Teriyaki Chicken is a breaded version of the dish. “So glad I discovered this. This is way better than I even expected. This is so awesome. I will get this again. Great value great taste so delicious and it goes absolutely wonderful with the vegetable fried rice,” writes a Walmart shopper. Another adds, “it has very good taste and flavor. So now when we want Chinese I just grab some from the freezer. Save the money that the restaurants want to charge. I make these dishes with come Knorrs Creamy Chicken rice. And have a complete meal within 25 mins for under $12.00. I highly recommend this product.”

Member’s Mark Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Looking for a quick meal idea? Pick up this two-pack of Member’s Mark Teriyaki Chicken Bowl. “Very good!” writes a shopper. “They have a very wonderful amount of protein! Not only that, but they are very simply to make, it’s just mixing the packets and microwaving it. Do be careful opening the ric packet though. Honestly, I think for the price of 14 for two, it’s very worth it!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Chicken Teriyaki

P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Chicken Teriyaki features white rice, chicken breast, sweet pineapple, onions, red bell peppers, and scallions in a savory teriyaki sauce. “Love the flavor,” writes an Acme shopper.

Tai Pei Chicken Teriyaki

Tai Pei Chicken Teriyaki features a flavor-infused fried rice and tender, white meat chicken, veggies, and sauce. “This is the perfect ‘zero-effort’ meal! It’s a handy all-in-one bowl with tender chicken, crisp veggies, and flavor-infused rice that steams up perfectly in the microwave. The Vibe: Sweet, glossy teriyaki sauce that hits the spot without the takeout price. The Win: No prep, no dishes, and ready in about 5 minutes. The Verdict: Simple, satisfying, and a total lifesaver for busy days!” writes a shopper.