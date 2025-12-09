5 Best Frozen Dumpling Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs share the frozen dumpling brands with the best flavor, texture, and convenience.

Frozen dumplings have quietly become one of the most exciting corners of the grocery store, offering quick, affordable bites that rival your favorite takeout. From soups to side dishes to savory or sweet appetizers, dumplings are a versatile food that can be made in countless ways. But making them can take a significant amount of time. Fortunately, there are several frozen options that do the trick. To find the best brands, Eat This, Not That! reached out to Corrie Duffy, chef and food blogger at Corrie Cooks, who reveals the top ones worth freezer space,

Laoban Pork Soup Dumplings

It’s officially soup season, and an easy way to elevate your meal is to add Laoban Pork Soup Dumplings. Chef Corrie notes that while it’s not a widely recognized brand, the dumplings are “outstanding.” “These soup dumplings give the feel of a premium restaurant-style treat that you can enjoy at any time of the week,” he says.

Trader Joe’s Chicken Gyoza Potstickers

Trader Joe’s Chicken Gyoza Potstickers are an easy snack beloved for their perfect blend of a crispy bottom and a soft, chewy wrapper with a juicy dark meat filling. According to Chef Corrie, “These are larger dumplings, packed with quality ingredients.” He explains, “The wrapper does a good job of holding everything together perfectly and while the dumplings are simple, they’re a protein-filled pick that are consistently reliable.”

Tai Pei Pork Potstickers

Tai Pei Pork Potstickers are getting rave reviews from shoppers and Chef Corrie, who says the brand "makes amazing potstickers." According to Chef Corrie, "Their main attraction lies in the wrapper, which has excellent flavor and turns crispy nicely when you pan-fry them, so that you can enjoy that nutty crunch." He adds, "The filling of pork inside is not overpowering but well-balanced and mild, which makes it absolutely delectable to eat. This is for sure among my favorites, since it delivers the best taste and texture every freaking time you eat it."

Bibigo Pork & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings

Another go-to for Chef Corrie is the Bibigo Pork & Vegetable Steamed Dumplings, which you can pick up at Walmart or Target. “These come with a microwavable steamer tray, so you don’t have to put in much effort, just enjoy hot and fulfilling dumplings in minutes,” he says. “Their flavor is savory and delicious, with a good balance of onion, pork, and scallions.” He adds, “The wrappers are super soft and fantastic, plus this quick option tastes much better than you might anticipate from a microwave meal.”

Good & Gather Spicy Korean Pork Potstickers

Good & Gather is Target’s private label and their Spicy Korean Pork Potstickers are a must-try, per Chef Corrie. “You should never underestimate the local store brand, and Target’s Good & Gather line is proof of this, as its spicy Korean pork potstickers actually stand out,” he says. “They are the perfect blend of everything: sweetness, sourness, and spiciness.”