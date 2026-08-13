These grocery stores have the best butcher shops.

When it comes to freshly butchered meat that offers the most bang for the buck, many shoppers swear by Costco. However, the members-only club doesn’t have actual butcher counters, where you can have your meat cut exactly to your liking. Where can you get the best meat, chopped fresh and right in front of you? Here are 5 grocery stores with the best butcher counters, according to shoppers.

Wegmans

If you live in the Northeast, you probably aren’t too far from a Wegmans. The meat department at this favorite chain sells a variety of fresh cuts of meat that are cut fresh by formally trained, certified master butchers in-store to manage primal cuts, marbling evaluation, and custom requests. They even have higher-quality cuts of meat like Japan’s prized wagyu. “It ain’t cheap… But not sure I can get that cut of wagyu locally…anywhere else,” a Redditor says.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods is known for strict sourcing standards, offering 100% grass-fed, organic, and animal-welfare-certified beef, lamb, and poultry alongside specialty items.”Whole Foods is best imo,” a Redditor says. “Anything more expensive is generally a very safe bet you are getting higher quality,” another adds. “I get grass fed from whole foods. Excellent quality. They also have high quality ground beef and seafood,” says another.

Publix

Publix may be best known for its signature Pub Subs, but it also has a stellar butcher counter with GreenWise meats, which contain “no antibiotics or added hormones” from animals that are “fed a 100% vegetarian diet.” Even those who work in the meat industry approve. “I spent my entire career in the meat industry. Beef pork and poultry. I know what a good cut of meat looks like. I buy from Publix,” a Redditor says.

HEB

HEB stores carry Prime Texas beef cuts. The regional Texas markets have dedicated in-house butcher programs and carry high-end lines like their 1855 Black Angus aged beef. “HEB is by far the best grocery store for meat in my area,” a Redditor says.

Stater Bros.

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Stater Bros. butcher counters have been beloved in Southern California since 1936. According to its website, they serve fresh cuts of meat as well as vacuum-marinated meats in a variety of different flavors and seasonings. “Stater Bros has been known for years to have the best meat department of all the major grocery stores,” says a Redditor.