5 Best Frozen Pasta Bakes, According to Shoppers

Discover top customer-rated options for easy weeknight dinners.

Frozen pasta bakes are ideal for nights you feel like a filling, satisfying, and delicious dish with no work and no mess. These store-bought meals are packed with pasta and vegetables, plus protein like chicken in a rich sauce, resulting in a tasty meal that tastes close to homemade without the stress. If you’re planning a freezer restock and want a crowd-pleasing option on hand, the following items are worth a try: Here are five of the best frozen pasta bakes, according to fans.

Katie’s Fiori Arrabbiata Pasta Bake

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Katie’s Fiori Arrabbiata Pasta Bake is a delicious spicy pasta dish made with fiori noodles. “Tastes better than some restaurants!” one Target shopper raved. “This is so SO good! I don’t eat too much microwave pasta, but I love trying new things. I also don’t eat too much spicy pasta dishes, but this is addictingly delicious, from the texture of the noodle to the herby sauce to the abundance of cheese!”

Signature SELECT Chicken Broccoli Pasta Bake

Signature SELECT Family Size Chicken Broccoli Pasta Bake is a delicious frozen meal, made with cavatappi pasta and chicken with broccoli florets in a creamy cheddar and cream cheese sauce, topped with cheddar cheese. “This was better than I thought. Went back and bought another one to have on hand for those days you don’t feel like cooking,” one Pavilions shopper said.

Yellowstone® Rip’s Ranch Hand Beef and Cheese Pasta Bake

Yellowstone® Rip’s Ranch Hand Beef and Cheese Pasta Bake is a hearty, delicious meal made with cavatappi pasta and a zesty beef tomato sauce topped with cheddar cheese. “Wasn’t expecting it to be as good as it is,” one Walmart shopper said. “Good flavor, with just the right amount of spice. The pasta has texture, unlike most frozen pastas which can be best described as mushy, this pasta shows up and the meat sauce has good flavor. I enjoyed it!”

Marie Callender’s Grilled Chicken Alfredo Bake Bowl

Marie Callender’s Grilled Chicken Alfredo Bake Bowl is a fan-favorite meal made with grilled chicken breast and farm-grown vegetables over fresh pasta in a creamy four-cheese alfredo sauce. “The Chicken Alfredo Bake meal is my all-time favorite Marie Callendar meal. It is like a gourmet prepared dish. I love it!” one fan said.

Stouffer’s Baked Ziti

Stouffer’s Baked Ziti is made with pasta, a meat sauce with 100% beef, and topped with mozzarella cheese. “This is a great way and easy way to make your dinner, it’s delicious and all you have to do is put it in the oven and fix a salad and you have a great dinner and it feeds a family of four,” one shopper said. “Absolutely delicious and easy to make for the busy hard working family.”