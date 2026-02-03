8 Best Frozen Deep-Dish Pizzas, According to Shoppers

Shoppers swear these taste closest to real Chicago and Detroit-style pies.

Deep-dish pizza is the perfect comfort food to enjoy on a cold day, and having a frozen option on hand takes all the stress out of cooking. These convenient and very delicious options just need to be heated for exceptional Chicago or Detroit-style pizza, with tons of sauce and cheese for a special meal. If you want to stock up on some deep-dish options for a quick and easy lunch or dinner, here are eight of the best, according to savvy shoppers.

Gino’s East Deep Dish Deluxe Cheese Pizza

Gino’s East Deep Dish Deluxe Cheese Pizza is a fan-favorite option and one we always have in the freezer. These pizzas might look small but they are incredibly filling. “The cheese and sauce have a TON of flavor,” one fan said. “The sauce is very different from other pizzas and is a bit chunky. The cheese is great and they give you a ton of it.”

Motor City Pizza Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza

Authentic Motor City Pizza Co.’s Pepperoni Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza is a major hit with shoppers who love the taste and quality of these pies. “This is our favorite frozen pizza!!” one shopper shared. “When it’s in stock I make sure I order one to have on hand. The crust is crunchy on the outside. The inside is a tasty dough that doesn’t taste doughy. Whether we get pepperoni, or supreme the ingredients are gratifying in taste and amount.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Red Baron Deep Dish XL Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza

Red Baron Deep Dish XL Ultimate Pepperoni Pizza is loaded with zesty tomato sauce, melty mozzarella cheese, and hearty pepperoni. “The taste was delicious… flaky, thick crust, and the pepperoni was perfect for the pizza! This was mom and kids-approved in taste! I will definitely be purchasing these!” one fan said.

Pizzeria Uno Chicago Style Deep Dish Prima Pepperoni Pizza

Pizzeria Uno Chicago Style Deep Dish Prima Pepperoni Pizza is delicious, fans say. “I have mail ordered all the famous Chicago deep dish pizzas like Lou Malnati’s and Giordano’s and Gino’s… I’m glad I found this! It was better than any of them. Don’t over cook it,” one shopper recommended.

Great Value Deep Dish Cheese Pizza

Great Value Deep Dish Cheese Pizza is a hit with Walmart shoppers. “A little more cheese would be nice but these are by far the best personal frozen pizza I’ve had even better then the name brand deep dish and for the price they’re perfect for me,” one said.

Lou Malnati’s Deep Dish Pizzas

Lou Malnati’s Deep Dish Pizzas is authentic and delicious, fans say. “Outstanding pizza. True to life Chicago Deep Dish pizza flavor. A usual treat you can keep in your freezer. Fast FedEx shipping,” one Amazon shopper said.

Giordano’s Chicago Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza

Costco shoppers rave about the Giordano’s Chicago Deep Dish Stuffed Pizza. “Having the best pizza that has ever existed delivered from Mt. Prospect, IL to my home is the best thing ever!” one member said. “Thank you Costco for running this special this month. And thank you for making it an online only offer so all of us stand a chance of getting in on this deal!”

The Dish Double Pepperoni Deep Dish Pizza

The Dish Double Pepperoni Deep Dish Pizza is another authentic Chicago-style option. “Back in 1997 my family started The Dish Famous Pizza – a restaurant and bar. We began with one goal in mind – sell a pizza with the best ingredients available. Our use of real whole milk mozzarella, fresh packed tomatoes and top quality meats has allowed us to thrive,” says founder Jason H. Ransom.