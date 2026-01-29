3 Best Neapolitan Pizza Spots in America, According to Chefs

Chefs share the top spots for authentic Neapolitan pizza with airy crusts and classic Italian flavor.

You might think all pizza is the same, but Neapolitan pizza stands out. The style was born in Naples, Italy, hence the name, and is distinguished by simple, high-quality ingredients and a distinct, soft, airy, and chewy crust with charred spots (cornicione). It’s baked in a hot, fast wood-fired oven, resulting in a tender, often floppy center and a signature puffy rim, unlike crispier styles. It’s slightly larger than a Frisbee and has minimal toppings. While there is no bad type of pizza, Neapolitan is a fan favorite for many. To find the best, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs for their picks. Here are the top three.

Pizzeria Bianco

Famous for elevating American pizza by focusing on high-quality, local ingredients and a distinct, artisan style, often blending Neapolitan techniques with a unique, crispy-yet-thin crust, Pizzeria Bianco is getting plenty of buzz, which Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, says is worthy. “Pizzeria Bianco nails Neapolitan pizza with a light, chewy crust that’s perfectly charred in a wood-fired oven,” he shares. “The dough is slowly fermented, giving it great flavor without being heavy, and the toppings are simple and fresh, like mozzarella, tomato, and basil, so the pizza feels balanced and fresh.” Chef Dennis adds, “What really makes it stand out is the attention to every step, from hand-stretching the dough to the high-heat baking. You can taste the difference in the crust and the quality of the ingredients. For anyone wanting an authentic Neapolitan pizza, this place sets a clear standard.”

Roberta’s

Roberta’s launched in an iffy Brooklyn neighborhood and from the start generated a cult following that made the small chain the talk of blogs and culinary pros like Chef Dennis. ”Roberta’s is known for its soft, airy crust and perfectly crisp edges”, he says. “The dough is fermented for extra flavor, and the pizzas are topped carefully so nothing overpowers the fresh mozzarella and San Marzano tomatoes”

Chef Dennis shares, “I like Roberta’s because the flavors are balanced and the pizza doesn’t feel heavy or overloaded. The simplicity of fresh ingredients combined with proper technique makes each pizza feel thoughtful and delicious. It’s a spot that shows how good Neapolitan pizza can be when everything is done right.”

Song’ E Napule

Song' E Napule is an East Coast favorite and a pizza spot that Imsen, owner & head chef at AmbitiousFoodie, says can't be missed. "The reason why it's so great is that they remain remarkably faithful to the Naples playbook: imports from Italy, classic combinations, and pizzas baked ultra quickly at very high temps," she says. "The result is the soft, foldable center. One of the great things about Song' E Napule is that it's so consistent. Whether you go once or 10 times, you know exactly what style and quality you're getting."