These frozen Detroit-style pizzas shoppers say deliver crispy edges, airy crusts, and pizzeria-level flavor.

During high school, I lived in Detroit for three years and discovered the amazingness of Detroit-style pizza. The pizza style is defined by a rectangular, thick-crust pizza with a crispy, cheese-edged bottom, airy dough, and sauce on top. Fun fact: It’s traditionally baked Motor City-style in blue-steel automotive parts pans, creating a unique caramelized crust. Very few pizza places carry the specialty pie, but if you are craving one, your local grocery store likely has some options in the freezer section. Here are the 7 best frozen Detroit-style pizzas, according to shoppers.

Buddy’s Original Pepperoni Detroit Style Frozen Pizza

Buddy’s Original Pepperoni Detroit Style Frozen Pizza is about as authentic as you can get, according to pizza lovers. “This pizza is so good. We have bought it so many times. It’s pricey but good. Equivalent to a Jets pizza,” writes a Target shopper. “Almost as good as the original. As someone who has grown up with Buddy’s pizza at the restaurant but no longer lives in the area, this is great! Best frozen pizza,” adds another. “Like a Pizzeria Pizza,” a third agrees. “I love this pizza! It is the closest I have come across to a pizzeria pizza but in frozen. I liked everything about it and liked the fact that it did not have a greasy taste like the Motor City brand. I would buy this again, and again!”

Motor City Pizza Co. Three Meat

Motor City Pizza Co. Three Meat is a topping-heavy option that Detroiters approve of. “The texture is immaculate,” writes one shopper, with many shoppers praising the thick crust option.”

Screamin’ Sicilian Bessie’s Revenge

If you want a Detroit pizza loaded with cheese, Screamin’ Sicilian Bessie’s Revenge Cheese Pizza is the way to go. “Our original cheese pizza takes cheese pizza to another level with ridiculous amounts of shredded mozzarella and white cheddar cheese atop our stone-fired butter pizza crust and secret-recipe tomato sauce. Then, it’s topped with MO slices of freshly cut Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Cheese on top of cheese, now that’s a cheese pizza,” they say. Shoppers maintain it is the most indulgent and delicious cheese pizza in the freezer section.

Motor City Pizza Co. Pepperoni

Motor City Pizza Co. Pepperoni is known for classic cups of roni and crispy corners. “The double pepperoni is the best frozen pizza I’ve ever had,” says a fan. “I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time,” a third chimes in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Motor City Frozen Supreme Pizza

Motor City Frozen Supreme Pizza is the best fully loaded Detroit-style pizza in the freezer section. The thick-crust pizza topped with pepperoni, sausage, cheese, and tons of veggies is “full of flavor,” writes a Target shopper. “Maybe the best tasting frozen pizza out there. Sauce and toppings are delicious.” Another adds it is “delicious,” in their 5-star review. “This pizza is so good if someone put it in a box and told me they ordered it I would have no idea it was cooked at home!”

DiGiorno Detroit Style Cheese

Another great all-cheese option is DiGiorno Detroit Style Cheese. “My Favorite Frozen Pizza. WE LOVE the Detroit Style. The crust’s flavor and amount of cheese is PERFECT!” writes a shopper. “Excellent and best frozen pizza I’ve had!!” adds another. “I LOVE that there is adequate sauce on this pizza! I loved the old Crispy pan one but that one was too dry. This one has more sauce and the taste is excellent or even better than older version. The crust is crispy, buttery and light. This is by far the best frozen pizza I’ve ever had.”

Sam’s Club Detroit-Style Deep Dish Double Pepperoni Pizza

Sam’s Club Detroit-Style Deep Dish Double Pepperoni Pizza, Frozen, 25.6 oz., 2 pk. is popular with shoppers. “Restaurant Quality,” writes one. “This is the best frozen pizza I have ever had. The cheese is creamy and the pepperoni tastes fresh. The crust is thick and crispy.” Another adds that it is “so good! Crispy edges, fluffy center, and loaded with flavor in a way that just hits. It’s the kind of pizza you keep thinking about after the first bite, and somehow it never gets old. My family is fully obsessed, and honestly, it deserves the hype.”