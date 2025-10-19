4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Chicken and Dumplings, According to Chefs

Chicken and dumplings is the kind of dish that feeds both body and soul. Tender chicken, fluffy dumplings, and rich, savory broth is a classic comfort food that is so filling and satisfying, but it’s hard to find chains that get the Southern meal right. To find out where to go for the best chicken and dumplings, Eat This, Not That! asked Chef Andrew Owens, a private chef in California and Executive Chef for 29 Yum, which spots never miss. Here are the places that impress culinary pros.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel serves up nostalgia, comfort and great chicken and dumplings, according to Chef Andrew who worked there as his first cook job.”Their chicken and dumplings were always my go to,” he says. “It’s already hard to find a spot that serves chicken and dumplings but yet a good one as well, but their slow simmered chicken breast is served in a creamy broth pillowy biscuit dumplings that remind you of your grandma’s cooking.”

McAlister’s Deli

McAlister’s Deli is a go-to spot for diners who want something quick and tasty that isn’t fast food. It’s known for a few standout items, including chicken and dumplings soup. “McAlister’s serves up large dumplings that aren’t overly doughy and simmered in a chicken broth that’s well-seasoned,” says Chef Andrew. “To get in the mood for fall and winter, this is the ideal dish.”

1885 Grill

1885 Grill is a small chain in Georgia that boasts it has the state’s best chicken and dumplings. Chef Andrew, who is from the South, agrees.”Everyone considers this restaurant a gem,” he says. “They have a much different take of the traditional chicken and dumplings by deep frying their dumplings,” he explains. “The chicken served with the dumplings is hand pulled in a spicy infused broth, this is definitely a modern twist for southern enthusiasts.”

Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant

Mrs. Knott’s Chicken Dinner Restaurant has been a California staple for 90 years. The chicken joint is next to Knott’s Berry Farm in Orange County, CA and is the place to go for chicken and dumplings. While it’s not a chain, it is a well-known institution that’s a mainstay of the area. Yelp reviewers say it’s the “best” chicken and dumplings ever.

Dunsmoor

Dunsmoor is one of those places that food-lovers talk about and when in Los Angeles, make a special trip to dine at the infamous spot. The seasonal menu constantly changes, but if you’re lucky, you’ll be there when chicken and dumplings are offered. One Yelp reviewer wrote, “One of the best meals we’ve had this year! The service was also incredible. Went here for my birthday dinner, so we indulged. Ordered quite a few appetizers and entrees to share. Our son ordered the Chicken and Dumplings – he is so picky, but loved this dish and was enjoying sharing the appetizers as well. They have a great Caesar and you do not want to pass on the cornbread. This is a place that I would bring out of towners, especially foodies, to give them an amazing dinner experience.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e