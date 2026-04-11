7 Best Frozen Fish Fillets Made With 100% Real Fish That Cost 60% Less Than Fresh

Save money and eat healthier with these high-quality, whole fish fillets.

How fresh is the fish at your local grocery store’s fish counter? Unless you’re in a location where the store brings in fresh-caught fish daily, chances are the seafood has already been frozen and defrosted, which means it makes far better sense just to buy it frozen. Fish that has been flash-frozen at sea is kept in the freshest state possible, and it’s also significantly cheaper (30-60% by some estimations) than ‘fresh’. Luckily, there are many excellent frozen options available: Here are seven of the best fish fillets made with 100% real fish.

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish Fillets

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish is made from real whole fillets of wild caught Alaska Pollock. “These fillets are always prepared with no fillers, artificial colors, artificial flavors, or hydrogenated oils. Plus, our fish is a natural source of Omega-3s and protein,” the brand says.

Trident Seafoods Beer Battered Alaska Cod

The Trident Seafoods® Beer Battered Alaska Cod is made from real fillets of wild-caught cod. “Our Wild-Caught Alaska Cod is enveloped in a crispy batter made with Alaskan® Amber craft beer, creating a unique and delightful combination of flavors. The rich, malty notes of the craft beer enhance the tender, flaky cod, making each bite a memorable experience,” the brand says.

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Cod

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Cod is made from real wild-caught cod. “Very crispy batter. Tasty cod,” one Sprouts shopper said. “Did not taste gluten free at all to me. But I do toss on ketchup so it drowns it a bit. But yummy.”

Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets

The Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets are made from whole fillets of pollock and perfect for a quick weeknight dinner. “We eat these frequently,” one Walmart shopper said. “The box allows 2 dinners for 2 people. I just pop them in the air fryer and serve with rice and a veggie, plus plenty of homemade tartar sauce.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets are made from real hand-cut cod fillets. “They were very good. Served with lemon wedges and tartar sauce. Huge hit and the package fed five adults with one piece left over,” one Sam’s Club shopper shared.

Waterfront Bistro Wild Alaskan Cod Fillets

Waterfront Bistro Wild Alaskan Cod Fillets are made from 100% real cod. “Even though it had been frozen,the cod had very good taste when prepared; says lots about the processing method. Definitely am going to purchase again,” one Safeway shopper shared.

Private Selection Frozen Wild Caught Snapper Fillets

Private Selection Frozen Wild Caught Snapper Fillets are made from just fish. “This is so delicious I can’t get over how good it is,” one shopper said. “It is pricey compared to fish like tilapia and cod but that’s just how it is with red snapper. It’s higher quality fish. I like to air fry it at 360 degrees for 14 minutes, skin side down with olive oil and lemon pepper seasoning.”