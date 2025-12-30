Shoppers say these seven frozen pizzas taste just like fresh-baked pies.

When I was a kid, I remember frozen pizza tasting like, well, cardboard. My parents bought certain brands that shall remain unnamed; they were a bargain, but didn’t even come close to resembling pizza from a local pizzeria or fresh-baked pizza. Fortunately, there are now frozen pizza options that taste as good as, if not better than, authentic, freshly baked pies. Here are 7 frozen pizzas that taste fresh-baked, according to shoppers.

Rao’s Homemade

Rao’s always nails the frozen food game, and their pizza line is one of my go-tos. Rao’s Homemade pies are slathered with its trademark sauce made with “naturally sweet, vine-ripened Italian tomatoes and fresh basil,” spread on a brick oven crust, and topped with whole milk Mozzarella, whole milk Provolone, Fontina, Romano, and Parmesan cheeses. “Yummy pizza,” one Target shopper wrote about the pepperoni pizza. “Delicious and very tasty! Tastes as good as freshly made!”

Trader Joe’s

Trader Joe’s is another favorite of pizza lovers. All the options are delicious, starting with the simplest cheese pizza. However, if you aren’t a fan of red sauce, Trader Joe’s Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza with Deep-Fried Crust delivers bold flavor. The crispy, golden crust and garlicky pesto sauce deliver restaurant-quality results in your kitchen. This version of “fried pizza” will instantly transport you to the streets of Naples, Italy.

365 Whole Foods Market

Our family loves Whole Foods 365 pizzas; they taste incredibly fresh. The crusts are made with enriched unbleached white flour, and they use only real cheese. Other ingredients include EVOO, tomato paste, organic cane sugar, and lots of herbs and spices. My daughter insists that the cheese pizza (she prefers the thin crust) is better than anything she’s had at a restaurant.

Motor City Pizza Co.

If you like Detroit-style pizza, Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni is a fan favorite, especially of Costco shoppers. “The texture is immaculate,” writes one Redditor. “The double pepperoni is the best frozen pizza I’ve ever had,” says another. “I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time,” a third chimes in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza

A good cauliflower-crust pizza is rare, as most taste like cardboard. I prefer Kirkland Signature Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza to standard pizza and can personally attest that it is better than any pizzeria’s cauliflower crust I’ve had. This is a must-buy if you like your pizza smothered in cheese and toppings, including pepperoni, sausage, and roasted veggies. Remember that “cauliflower crust” pizza might be gluten-free, but does not equate to “healthy” or low-calorie. One serving (one-quarter of the pizza) is 310 calories and eight grams of saturated fat – 40 percent of your recommended daily intake – and I can quickly eat an entire pizza in a sitting.

PORTA Brick Oven

PORTA Brick Oven Uncured Pepperoni Pizza, sold at Whole Foods, is like an Italian pizzeria at your home. Italian chef Cosimo Mammoliti creates the line of pizzas, sourcing ingredients directly from Italy, including tomatoes from Campania, flour from a fourth-generation mill in Le Marche, and 100% Coratina extra-virgin olive oil. Porta Pizzas are “Quality from the freezer aisle!” one Redditor says. “Best crust I found on a frozen pizza by far,” one shopper writes. “Porta is the best frozen pizza I’ve had. The spicy pepperoni one is superb!” another says.

Screamin’ Sicilian

Pizza lovers also recommend Screamin’ Sicilian pizzas, especially Bessie’s Revenge Cheese Pizza. It offers bold flavors, thick-cut mozzarella, and a pizzeria-style crust. “Our original cheese pizza takes cheese pizza to another level with ridiculous amounts of shredded mozzarella and white cheddar cheese atop our stone-fired butter pizza crust and secret-recipe tomato sauce. Then, it’s topped with MO slices of freshly cut Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Cheese on top of cheese, now that’s a cheese pizza,” they say. Shoppers maintain it is the most indulgent and delicious cheese pizza in the freezer section.