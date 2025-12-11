5 Best Frozen French Fry Brands on Grocery Store Shelves, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the top frozen French fry brands that deliver crisp, restaurant-level flavor.

Some things just aren’t complete without a side hot of crispy fries. From juicy burgers to crispy chicken sandwiches, fries are the perfect companion. While you can hit any drive-thru, the convenience of frozen fries is unmatched. Whether you love them golden with a little salt, smothered in melted cheese and your favorite toppings or enjoy dipping them in your choice of sauce, frozen fries make life easier and yummier. But with so many options, which brand is worthy? To find out, Eat This, Not That! asked Emily Susman, Tulsa, Okla.-based chef, founder of Emma Claire’s Kitchen and author of “Get Stuffed: Everyday Recipes Irresistibly Transformed” and here are her top five picks.

Alexia

For everything from waffle fries to innovative flavors like dill pickle to the classics, French fry fanatics turn to Alexia. “Known for high-quality potatoes and clean ingredients, Alexia fries crisp beautifully and has a restaurant-style texture,” says Chef Emily.

Ore-Ida

Ore-Ida has been a go-to brand for years and their frozen fries are one of the best in the freezer section, according to Chef Emily. “A nostalgic staple that delivers consistent, golden fries every time,” she says. “They’re dependable, affordable, and perfect for classic fry lovers.”

Kinder’s

Since 1946 Kinder’s has been serving standout flavoring with their seasonings and sauces. The legendary brand also has fan favorites like wings and fries, which earn rave reviews from shoppers and Chef Emily. “Seasoned with the iconic Kinder’s flavor blends, these fries are bold, savory, and pack way more flavor than the standard frozen options,” she says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Nathan’s

Nathan’s might be famous for their hot dogs, but their fries should not be overlooked. You can find them in the frozen section at Kroger or buy in bulk on Amazon. “Modeled after the famous hot-dog-stand fries, these have that signature crinkle-cut bite and salty, old-school flavor,” says Chef Emily.

Arby’s

A Beef N’ Cheddar from Arby’s hits the spot, but a side of their curly fries elevates the sandwich to the next level. “Their frozen curly fries taste just like the restaurant version; crispy, seasoned, and totally addicting,” says Chef Emily.