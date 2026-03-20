7 Best Frozen Fried Chicken Brands That Cook Perfectly in an Air Fryer

These frozen fried chicken brands cook to crispy perfection in an air fryer.

How on earth did we cook chicken strips and chicken nuggets before air fryers were a thing? Microwaving them just makes the chicken rubbery, and baking in the oven takes a lot more time (plus you would heat the whole kitchen up just for a few pieces of chicken). Air fryers have made cooking, heating, and re-heating a breeze, especially when it comes to frozen chicken. These items usually take less than ten minutes to cook from frozen, making meal times easy and so convenient. Here are seven of the best frozen fried chicken brands ideal for air fryer cooking.

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites

Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Bites couldn’t be easier to heat in the air fryer: Just toss them in for 8 minutes at 350F and you’re done! The brand even says air frying is the preferred method of cooking for these popular chicken bites, so it’s definitely going to get you that optimum crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-in-the-inside consistency.

Trader Joe’s Mandarin Orange Chicken

Trader Joe’s Mandarin Orange Chicken is supposed to be heated in the oven but we always use the air fryer and it comes out to crispy perfection every time. These delicious little fried chicken bites are then tossed with sauce and served with rice or whatever else you would like. I sometimes don’t even bother with the sauce because they’re so good even without it.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Country Pride Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders

Country Pride Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders take 14 minutes at 375 to cook to the ideal crispy texture. “These are fantastic!! They come out perfectly, especially in the air fryer, and are delicious. They’re generously sized and versatile; I use these in many meals. I’d highly recommend them!!” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Great Value Southern Style Breaded Chicken Breast Fillet

Great Value Southern Style Breaded Chicken Breast Fillet takes about 15 minutes at 375F to heat up in the air fryer. “These breast filets cook up great in the air fryer and make awesome sliders!!! They’re also great as a main dish for any meal, great flavor, big portions, easy dinner,” one Walmart shopper said.

Feel Good Foods Crispy Chicken Bites

Feel Good Foods Crispy Chicken Bites are another excellent air fryer option, taking about 11 minutes to heat up at 375F. “I stock up on these when I want a fast, at-home dinner that tastes like takeout! One of my gluten-free favs,” one Sprouts shopper said.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks take around 10 minutes to cook at 360F for delicious chicken nugget-type bites. “Just bought my first air fryer–the Gourmia that’s on sale at this time. Picked up these chicken chunks for my first air-fried food. They’re very tasty, yummy seasoning, and it’s good-quality whole pieces of chicken,” one Costco shopper said.

Foster Farms Chicken Breast Nuggets

Foster Farms Chicken Breast Nuggets take just seven minutes to heat in the air fryer at 360F. “These are great as long as you cook them longer than what the package shows,” one Target shopper said. “Decent in the microwave, but amazing air fried. Don’t microwave them unless you are hangry.”