5 Best Frozen Fried Chicken Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the frozen fried chicken brands that deliver true takeout-level crunch and flavor.

Fried chicken is one of the greatest comfort foods because it delivers a crunch, seasoning, comfort, and nostalgia into something that feels both special and familiar. It’s best enjoyed with its fresh, hot and crispy, but when the mood strikes and you don’t feel like going out, there are a few frozen options that Therese Buchanan, Home Chef, Food Blogger & Recipe Developer at Tessie’s Table, says are close to takeout quality. Here are the five brands to add to your cart the next time you’re at the store, according to Buchanan.

Just Bare

Just Bare chicken bites are delicious and easy to prepare. Within minutes, you’ll have a tasty meal. “It gets crisp in the oven and the meat stays juicy,” says Buchanan. “The seasoning is flavorful without being too salty.”

Banquet

​​Banquet’s bone-in fried chicken hits the spot. According to Buchanan, “It’s budget-friendly but still has good flavor and browns nicely in the oven.” She adds, “The breading has a nostalgic taste.”

Tyson

Tyson also offers frozen bone-in fried chicken that is fully cooked and an assorted selection. Buchanan says, “The pieces have a classic fried chicken feel and crisp up well. They’re a dependable option for quick meals.”

Foster Farms

As a long-established poultry brand, Foster Farms carries brand familiarity, which shoppers gravitate towards and has everything from frozen fried chicken classic strips, wings (Buffalo, BBQ), nuggets, and boneless options. “The coating on Foster Farms fried chicken items has a great crunch and the seasoning is mild enough to pair with any sauce or side,” says Buchanan.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Barber Foods

For a fast, elevated fried chicken meal, Barber Foods offers easy-to-prepare frozen entrées like Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu, Broccoli & Cheese, and more. “Even though they’re known for stuffed chicken, the regular breaded pieces have great texture and feel close to homemade,” Buchanan explains.