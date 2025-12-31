6 Chain Restaurants Fans Say Have the Best Gravy-Smothered Fried Chicken

From Cracker Barrel to Texas Roadhouse, these spots serve gravy-smothered perfection.

Fried chicken is delicious, but fried chicken smothered in gravy? The combination is next-level. In recent years, most menus have become healthified, so many restaurants and chains have abandoned gravy-smothered chicken, replacing it with healthier options. But if you are craving the Southern-style meal, there are a handful of places to order it. Here are 6 restaurant chains serving the best gravy-smothered chicken.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel serves homestyle fried chicken smothered in gravy that diners keep returning for. It is “very good,” one writes on Reddit, adding that the poultry pieces are “light, flavorful and juicy.” Another adds, “I was pleasantly surprised at how delicious it was. And the honey drizzled on it knocked it out of the park.”

BJ’s

BJ’s serves a Southern Fried Chicken meal that includes a hand-breaded buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with pepper cream gravy, white cheddar mashed potatoes, corn, and fire-roasted red pepper succotash. A TripAdvisor reviewer confirms that it is “delicious.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

KFC

At KFC, you will have to do the smothering yourself, but the fast-food chain serves up some of the most talked-about gravy in all of fast food alongside creamy mashed potatoes and crispy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside chicken.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Country

Over at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, diners love the Country Fried Chicken. It comes with hand-breaded chicken on Texas toast with country gravy and served with two sides.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is famous for huge portions of delicious food at reasonable prices, and its Country Fried Chicken is no exception. It is made with with tender white meat chicken breast, hand-battered, golden-fried and topped with a choice of gravy. Each plate is served with a choice of two sides, including Buttered Corn, Caesar Salad, Fresh Vegetables, Green Beans, and the House Salad.

Bob Evans

If you like fried chicken head to Bob Evans. The homestyle restaurant serves a country-fried chicken, the Southern Country Combo. It comes with Honey Butter Chicken on a split biscuit and one piece of Country Fried Steak with country gravy. Served with loaded mashed potatoes, broccoli and your choice of freshly baked bread. There’s also a Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken served with mashed potatoes, gravy, and corn.