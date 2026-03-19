I Tried 6 Frozen Fried Fish Filet Brands & the Best Was Crispy and Golden

Six frozen fish brands were taste-tested and ranked from worst to best.

Leading up to Easter, ’tis the season of fish fries, but that doesn’t mean they can’t become a staple in your freezer year round. Having some quick dinner options like fried frozen fish fillets to make into a sandwich topped with creamy coleslaw or served with veggies and french fries can be a reliable weeknight meal solution in a pinch. I tried six different frozen fried fish fillets for Eat This, Not That! and ranked them from my least favorite to my absolute favorite. Here’s how they stacked up!

Calories: About 470

The Stouffer’s fish fillet meal features a breaded fillet of Alaskan pollock served with creamy macaroni and cheese. It can be cooked either in the microwave or the oven, but assuming most people buying this are likely looking for fast convenience, I cooked it in the microwave (probably a mistake).

The fish itself actually had a nice flavor and wasn’t overly fishy, which was a pleasant surprise. However, the texture was extremely flimsy after microwaving. If you were to cook this in the oven, it would probably improve the texture significantly, but that also takes about 30 minutes compared to 5. Overall, it’s not bad, but compared to the other options, it’s clearly the weakest on the list.

Calories: 2 fillets for about 260

These Gorton’s parmesan crusted fish fillets are made with wild-caught Alaskan pollock and real Parmesan cheese. They’re whole fillets rather than minced fish, and Gorton’s recommends cooking it in the oven or the air fryer. At first glance, they’re not holding their shape fresh out of the air fryer, but we’ll see if they taste better than they look.

Unfortunately, these weren’t my favorite. The fillets had a slightly fishy flavor that was difficult to ignore, and they fell apart very easily, especially when trying to move them in and out of the air fryer. They weren’t terrible, but the flavor and structure of the filets left something to be desired.

Calories: 2 fillets for about 1906254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Another from Gorton’s, these air fried fish fillets were a step up when it comes to texture at first glance. They look nice and crispy and are specifically designed for the air fryer, making it easy to cook some up fast for dinner.

When it comes to texture, they were a nice step up from the last two fish fillets. The fish tasted clean and fresh, with a crispy exterior. They did still crumble and fall apart a bit when transferring them from the air fryer to the plate, and had a mysterious, almost like a slight cheddar cheese kind of taste. Overall, they landed somewhere in the middle, not as good as other competitors, but better than some.

Calories: 1 fillet for about 130

The Gorton’s crispy battered fish fillets are made with wild-caught pollock and can be cooked in either the oven or the air fryer. Right away I noticed that this fish fillet has a much stronger coating, keeping its shape well.

This is where the rankings start to get much stronger in my opinion. These fillets were crispy and held their shape when cutting into them, which made them much easier to cook and handle. The batter is light and almost tempura-like, making this a great choice if you’re looking for a simple, classic fish fillet to have on hand.

Calories: 2 fillets for about 240

Another from Gorton’s, the potato crunch fish fillets are made with wild-caught pollock. Best prepared in the oven or air fryer, these fish fillets come out smelling like fresh french fries and a fish fry all in one. I’m excited to give them a taste!

The fish itself cooked beautifully in the air fryer, and the potato coating added noticeable flavor and texture. It gives the fillet a little something extra without tasting artificial or overly processed. Sometimes frozen foods with added flavorings can taste fake, but that wasn’t the case here. The coating actually tastes genuinely savory and satisfying. This was easily my favorite option from Gorton’s.

Calories: 2 fillets for about 200

Taking the top spot are these beer-battered fillets from Van de Kamp’s. Best cooked in the oven or an air fryer, these fish fillets deliver everything you want in a frozen fish option.

Tasting the fillets backed my first impressions. The batter is light and crispy, and the fish tastes fresh and clean. Another advantage is the structure. While other fillets broke and fell apart, these fillets held together well. It was a very close call between Van de Kamp’s and the potato-crusted fillets from Gorton’s, but if you’re looking for a classic fish fry experience, this one takes the crown.