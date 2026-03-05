7 Best Frozen Fried Fish Fillets Made With Real Fish

These frozen fried fish fillets use real whole fish.

Frozen fried fish is a wonderfully convenient food to keep on hand for home-made fish sandwiches, wraps, tacos, and more, but there’s a huge difference in taste and quality from the products made with real fish (often from whole fillets) vs minced mystery seafood. Real fish should be tender and flaky on the inside, with a sweet mild taste and texture. If you want the real deal for a quick and easy meal, here are seven of the best frozen fried fish fillets made from real fish.

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish is made from 100% whole fillets of wild caught Alaska Pollock. “These fillets are always prepared with no fillers, artificial colors, artificial flavors, or hydrogenated oils. Plus, our fish is a natural source of Omega-3s and protein,” the brand says. One Walmart shopper said they appreciated the fact that this fish is made from whole fillets. “Not minced, chopped and formed. Nice and crispy when cooked in the air fryer.”

Fishin’ Parmesan Encrusted Tilapia Fillets

Fishin’ Parmesan Encrusted Tilapia Fillets are made with whole fillets of real fish. “These fillets have a delicate texture with a natural moderate taste that is vividly enhanced with the inclusion of the parmesan cheese,” the brand says. “For an easy-to-make mouth-watering meal, add some dill, thyme, and salt seasoning to take the already delectable flavor up a notch and serve with a refreshing side salad and garlic bread.”

Trader Joe’s Battered Fish Nuggets

Trader Joe's fan-favorite Battered Fish Nuggets are made with real Alaska pollock, with 12g of protein per serving. "Fish Nuggets are perfect for fish tacos, just add a couple in Organic Flour and Corn Tortillas, topped with Green Shredded Cabbage, and Cilantro Salad Dressing with a squeeze of lime," the grocery chain suggests.

Hook Line and Savor Everything Crusted Cod

Hook Line and Savor Gluten Free Wild Caught Everything Crusted Cod is made with real fillets of tender flaky cod. “The batter is well seasoned but not salty. The crust is thin and crispy yet the solid fish fillets inside remained moist and fluffy. They are the best tasted frozen fish fillets in the market,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets

Member’s Mark Wild Caught Beer Battered Cod Fillets are made from real hand-cut cod fillets. “Pleasantly surprised at how delicious they were and full of fish. The battered fish ratio is great and normally I’m not a fan of baking anything, I’d rather fry it, but these came out great in the oven, crispy like you fried them,” one shopper said.

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Cod

Pacific Sustainable Seafood Crispy Battered Cod is made from real wild-caugh cod. “I like it because it has a light coating on it! That way you can enjoy the fish!” one Sprouts shopper said.

Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets

Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets are made from whole fillets of pollock. “The fish is crunchy on the outside and mild and tender on the inside. They make for a satisfying meal. I like to eat them with Kraft Tartar Sauce,” one Walmart shopper said.