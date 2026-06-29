5 Best Frozen Fried Shrimp, According to Shoppers

Stock your freezer with these convenient, top-rated grocery store options.

Frozen fried shrimp is a wonderfully convenient item to keep on hand for quick and easy lunches and dinners. This seafood staple is perfect for fish tacos, wraps, platters, combos… anything you would use shrimp for, with no mess and no cleanup. If you’re looking to restock the freezer with must-have fried seafood, fried shrimp is perfect for the whole family. So which brands are the best? Here are five of the best frozen fried shrimp options shoppers rave about.

SeaPak Crispy Tempura Shrimp

SeaPak Crispy Tempura Shrimp is perfect for elevating a salad or making crispy shrimp tacos. “So good, and easy to make. Add with a salad for a quick, light meal!” one shopper said.

Gorton’s Butterfly Shrimp

Gorton’s Butterfly Shrimp are perfect for throwing in the air fryer for a quick, delicious meal. “These Gordon’s Butterfly Shrimp 🍤 are out of this world,” one Walmart shopper said. “These are so delicious you can’t just stop at one. Next time pick up a box. Enjoy.”

Aqua Star Butterfly Crunchy Shrimp

Aqua Star Butterfly Crunchy Shrimp are very good quality, fans say. “Very good, like restaurant quality,” one shopper shared. “Used the air fryer. Crispy right amount of shrimp and right texture… From the first bite I knew it was good.”

Waterfront Bistro Jumbo Crunchy Butterfly Shrimp

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Waterfront Bistro Jumbo Crunchy Butterfly Shrimp is another option shoppers say is restaurant-quality. “This is a fully prepared, delicious shrimp with a price deal to boot! Can’t beat that find!” one fan said.

Good & Gather Coconut Butterfly Breaded Shrimp

Good & Gather Coconut Butterfly Breaded Shrimp is a bright tasty option that comes with sweet chili sauce. “These are delicious! I made them in the oven and they taste like outback. They came with 2 packs of a tasty sweet & sour sauce,” one fan said.