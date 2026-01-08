5 Best Frozen Garlic Shrimp in Grocery Stores

These frozen garlic shrimp make easy weeknight meals loaded with buttery flavor.

If you prefer your shrimp without breading, having it already doused in flavorful sauce certainly comes in handy when you’re looking for a fast meal to pour over rice, veggies, or pasta. There are quite a few frozen garlic shrimp options to have on hand that are ideal for a quick, easy dinner. Here are 5 brands that shoppers say are delicious.

Scott & Jon’s Frozen Meals, Garlic Butter Shrimp Rice Bowl

The Scott & Jon’s Frozen Meals, Garlic Butter Shrimp Rice Bowl is a creamy, flavorful favorite with shoppers. “The best frozen meal I have eaten in quite a while. The taste is so flavorful,” a reviewer said. “I like that the broccoli is small chopped pieces rather than large chunks; the garlic butter sauce is awesome; the shrimp is tender; and, the value is budget-friendly. This dish is a winner and I’m a fan!”

Bertolli Shrimp Scampi & Linguine

The Bertolli Shrimp Scampi & Linguine seems to be a bit of a smaller portion, but still delicious. “We love this brand of shrimp scampi. We have tried them all and this one surpasses all the others,” a review said. Another said “perfect size meal for as and tastes so good. Being grandparents and living alone now I don’t need to cook homemade meals anymore. But this is so good my husband has no idea that it came out of a bag.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Toss & Serve Shrimp with Salted Butter & Garlic Sauce

Aldi has a wide range of frozen seafood options and the Toss & Serve Shrimp with Salted Butter & Garlic Sauce is a favorite among Aldi shoppers. “I tried a bag of “Toss & serve” butter & garlic sauce frozen shrimp for the first time. WOW it is really good! I added whole garlic with the shrimp and followed bag directions,” a review said.

Sea Cuisine Classic Shrimp Scampi

The Sea Cuisine Classic Shrimp Scampi is a favorite of shoppers looking for quick meal options. “The Sea Cuisine Classic Shrimp Scampi is super easy and convenient to make plus it tastes delicious,” a review said. “I love the buttery garlic flavor of the shrimp and you get a lot of shrimp for the price. It was super easy and convenient to open the package and make it based on the simple instructions. I will be purchasing this again in the future for my family.”

Trader Joe’s Shrimp Scampi

The Trader Joe’s Shrimp Scampi is one of many fan favorites at Trader Joe’s, known for their range of specialty items. “Finally tried this last night with the lemon torchietti pasta… one of my favorite meals I have had in awhile, including the stuff I have made from scratch. Also one of the best frozen meals I have ever had. Shrimp was perfect in flavor and texture,” a review said. Another said “it’s excellent. Sautéed in pan. Cooked capellini (al dente). Added pasta to the pan to marry with shrimp and sauce. Topped with fresh parsley and lemon. Perfect.”